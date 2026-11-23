MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced Nepali Rs 24,000 crore development cooperation package for Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development.

Making a joint press statement along with Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah following their talks in New Delhi, PM Modi offered condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating August floods in Nepal.

"We express our deepest condolences over the loss of lives caused by the devastating floods in Nepal in August. And today, to give fresh impetus to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepalese rupee," announced PM Modi.

"Our resolve will be that the lives of the affected families get back on track, new opportunities are created, and Nepal's capacity to deal with future disasters is also further strengthened," he added.

PM Modi said that India has always been a partner in Nepal's journey towards becoming a "strong and prosperous nation" and mentioned that several decisions have been taken today to take the bilateral ties to new heights. PM Modi said that India and Nepal are partners in each other's progress and a source of support in each other's difficulties.

"The relationship between India and Nepal is not merely one of neighbours, but one of kinship and unbreakable trust. Our joys are shared, and so are our challenges. We are partners in each other's progress and a source of support for each other in difficult times," said PM Modi.

He extended a warm welcome to Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India and stated that he could sense Shah's clear vision and commitment towards Nepal's future and strengthening India-Nepal relations during their meeting.

"When he (Balendra Shah) addressed the United Nations as the world's youngest Prime Minister, we got a glimpse of his long-term vision. And now, during our one-to-one conversation, I could sense his clear vision and commitment towards Nepal's future and strengthening India-Nepal relations. The historic mandate the people of Nepal have given this year reflects the aspirations and hopes of Nepal's new generation," PM Modi emphasised.

Highlighting the deep-rooted people-to-people ties between India and Nepal, PM Modi said, "India-Nepal relations are woven together by shared history, faith, culture and deep people-to-people ties. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita are symbols of our shared civilisation and faith. In 2018, on the sacred land of Janakpur, I had said that our pilgrimage sites are incomplete without Nepal, and our Ram is incomplete without Nepal. In 2024, Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya, and this historic occasion gave fresh energy to our shared faith. Since then, crores of devotees have been arriving in Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla. In 2025 alone, nearly 30 crore devotees from across the country and the world visited Ayodhya."

He said that the launch of the Sarayu-Kamala Express train service will make it easier for devotees visiting Ayodhya to travel to Nepal's Janakpur.

"With the launch of the Sarayu-Kamala Express train service today, we are giving a new dimension to this sacred relationship. It will make it easier for devotees visiting Ayodhya to travel to Janakpur and seek the blessings of Mata Sita," PM Modi said.