Gaza Faces Widespread Toxic Contamination Risks Following Israeli Attacks, Report Warns
(MENAFN) More than 99% of the Gaza Strip contains indicators of potential environmental contamination linked to Israeli military operations, with hazardous substances in the air, soil and water posing long-term threats to public health, according to a report published Monday by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).
The findings indicate that approximately 78% of Gaza's land area has been affected by the scale and intensity of Israeli attacks, while potential contamination indicators have been detected across more than 99% of the territory.
Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing technology, scientific assessments and publicly available information, the report identified extensive contamination risks involving heavy metals, explosive remnants, asbestos from demolished structures, dioxins and biological pollutants.
It warned that these pollutants threaten critical environmental systems essential to the survival of Gaza's population, exposing residents through contaminated air, food and drinking water, as well as direct contact with polluted soil and debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza's environment had significantly weakened the conditions required to protect human health and ensure basic survival.
"Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized," Behar said.
The report identified Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and areas surrounding Salah al-Din Road as locations with particularly high contamination indicators, reflecting the combined consequences of bombardment, extensive structural damage and multiple pollution sources.
Water quality assessments also revealed a significant increase in bacterial contamination. Faecal coliform bacteria were detected in 19% of 79 groundwater wells tested across Gaza in July 2026, compared with 2% of wells reported to have contamination in 2021.
The findings further highlighted the possibility of persistent soil pollution around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis. Clay-rich soil in these locations can retain harmful substances, increasing potential threats to farming activities and food safety.
Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza Governorate were identified as areas facing particularly high air pollution risks. Dust generated by damaged buildings, bombardment and demolition activities can spread pollutants through wind, vehicle movements and debris removal operations.
Drinking water contamination risks were also found to be elevated in North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, where damaged water networks, vulnerable groundwater sources, accumulated debris and sewage overflows contribute to deteriorating conditions.
The report cautioned that exposure to polluted dust and emissions from destroyed structures and waste burning could trigger respiratory irritation, aggravate asthma and cause lung damage. Children were identified as especially vulnerable to prolonged exposure.
Behar stressed that the extent of environmental contamination was particularly concerning given Gaza's high population density and residents' limited opportunities to avoid exposure to hazardous materials.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
The findings indicate that approximately 78% of Gaza's land area has been affected by the scale and intensity of Israeli attacks, while potential contamination indicators have been detected across more than 99% of the territory.
Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing technology, scientific assessments and publicly available information, the report identified extensive contamination risks involving heavy metals, explosive remnants, asbestos from demolished structures, dioxins and biological pollutants.
It warned that these pollutants threaten critical environmental systems essential to the survival of Gaza's population, exposing residents through contaminated air, food and drinking water, as well as direct contact with polluted soil and debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said the destruction of Gaza's environment had significantly weakened the conditions required to protect human health and ensure basic survival.
"Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized," Behar said.
The report identified Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and areas surrounding Salah al-Din Road as locations with particularly high contamination indicators, reflecting the combined consequences of bombardment, extensive structural damage and multiple pollution sources.
Water quality assessments also revealed a significant increase in bacterial contamination. Faecal coliform bacteria were detected in 19% of 79 groundwater wells tested across Gaza in July 2026, compared with 2% of wells reported to have contamination in 2021.
The findings further highlighted the possibility of persistent soil pollution around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis. Clay-rich soil in these locations can retain harmful substances, increasing potential threats to farming activities and food safety.
Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza Governorate were identified as areas facing particularly high air pollution risks. Dust generated by damaged buildings, bombardment and demolition activities can spread pollutants through wind, vehicle movements and debris removal operations.
Drinking water contamination risks were also found to be elevated in North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, where damaged water networks, vulnerable groundwater sources, accumulated debris and sewage overflows contribute to deteriorating conditions.
The report cautioned that exposure to polluted dust and emissions from destroyed structures and waste burning could trigger respiratory irritation, aggravate asthma and cause lung damage. Children were identified as especially vulnerable to prolonged exposure.
Behar stressed that the extent of environmental contamination was particularly concerning given Gaza's high population density and residents' limited opportunities to avoid exposure to hazardous materials.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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