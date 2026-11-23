MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya recently opened up about how her priorities in marriage have changed over the years.

The actress revealed that during the initial phase of her relationship, she gave a lot of importance to excitement and surprises. She said that while she once wanted new experiences and surprises in her married life, she now values stability much more.

The actress opened up on her journey from being excited to surprised and to now find peace in stability during her five years of marriage.

“I think in the beginning, I used to give excitement a lot of importance. I really put a lot of weightage on excitement. I wanted things to happen, I wanted surprises. But now I feel the scales tip a little more towards stability,” she said.

The actress also candidly spoke about how much her life has changed since becoming a mother.

Shraddha married Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi in November 2021. The couple welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, in November 2024.

With motherhood, Shraddha said even simple plans such as stepping out for a coffee now require considerably more planning. Looking back at the things she may have missed out on, she said she has reached a stage where she is learning to appreciate what she already has rather than constantly seeking what is missing.

“I think I have reached that 'kaafi' stage where I feel like letting go of what I missed out on. Value what you have, talk about it, and don't worry about what you missed,” Shraddha said.

For the, Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal on November 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi. After nearly three years of marriage, the couple announced in September 2024 that they were expecting their first child. Shraddha and Rahul welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on November 29, 2024.

On the professional front, Shraddha Arya is all set to make her comeback to television daily soaps as the lead opposite Gaurav Khanna in Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan.

–IANS

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