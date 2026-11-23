MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The director of Emraan Hashmi's next 'Gunmaaster G9', Aditya Datt, celebrated 3 decades of friendship with him through his latest social media post.

On Monday, Aditya Datt uploaded a couple of BTS photos with Emraan Hashmi on Instagram and fondly looked back on their 'Zeher' days.

The filmmaker also penned a nostalgic note that went, "Only if the others knew what stupidity we were laughing about...EMI... just looking back... fighting over one's share of food bills to sharing all our secrets... to once standing in the middle of the night (after seeing the first cut of Zeher ), stressing about what“tomorrow” would bring us, to standing on a film set and laughing about that same“tomorrow”... from being a part of all celebrations, big or small, to somewhere knowing that one will always be there through it all... (sic)."

Aditya Datt further expressed his excitement that finally they were able to finish a film. Admitting that he has put Emraan Hashmi through a lot during the shoot, he added, "20 years later... we finally came together and finished a film... like you say, that one year of shooting with me felt like 20 years, considering all the torture I've put you and everyone through in the last year... (including @geneliad @aparshakti_khurana @deepakmukut @realhimesh @hunarmukut and my fulllll crew!."

"5 DAYS FROM NOW, Gunmaaster G9 will be out there for the world to see. I know none of us can decide its fate from here on; it's entirely in the audience's hands. BUT... whatever the outcome, I know we can look back at this journey with immense pride, knowing we gave it absolutely everything we had. And no outcome can ever take that away from us! So @therealemraan cheers to 30 odd years of friendship & GUNMAASTER G9! 5 DAYS TO GO! 27th NOVEMBER 2026," the post further read.

Aditya Datt also joked that "The kids who were sent into their rooms in 2005 when Aashiq Banaya Aapne released are now adults. In 2026, they'll be telling their own kids,“Don't try these stunts at home!”."

'Gunmaaster G9' will be out on 27 November 2026.