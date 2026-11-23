Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the CPI(M) of allowing corruption to spread across the state's institutions, following the disruption of Payyannur MLA V. Kunhikrishnan's speech at a cooperative event. He also criticised the alleged assault on the MLA's private secretary, saying, "Political intimidation was being used to silence those who speak about corruption."

In a post on X on Monday, Chandrasekhar linked the incident to what he described as the growing criminalisation of Keralam politics. He alleged that the CPI(M) had taken control of institutions meant to serve the public, including cooperative banks, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Devaswom Board and the police.

His remarks came days after Kunhikrishnan's inaugural address was disrupted during a Cooperative Week celebration in Kannur district. Payyannur police have registered a case against eight people, identified as CPI(M) workers, for allegedly disrupting the MLA's speech and assaulting his private secretary.

Chandrasekhar cites cooperative bank irregularities

In his post, Chandrasekhar shared figures to highlight the scale of alleged corruption in Kerala's cooperative sector. He said that cooperative banks had recorded irregularities worth Rs 1,582 crore over the past 10 years. He added that 450 cooperative societies were unable to return depositors' money, while irregularities had been found in 251 societies.

He further added that 27 cooperative bank cases involving around Rs 550 crore were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to specific cases, Chandrasekhar said the ED had attached assets worth around Rs 128 crore in the Karuvannur cooperative bank case. He also said that more than 1,200 depositors in Nemom were waiting to recover around Rs 108 crore.

#APAKADAMPolitics: Corruption and corrupt politicians. Do we need more of this, or do we stop it?

An elected MLA was attacked in Payyannur for speaking out against cooperative corruption. That is one face of the criminalisation of Keralam's politics and of how they try to intimidate people into silence.

The other face? Total capture.

The PSC. The Devaswom Board. Our cooperatives. The Police. The KAPA committee. And the list is endless.

The @cpimspeak has captured and undermined every institution meant to serve Malayalees.

Understand the scale of the corruption in the cooperative sector alone:

❌ Rs 1,582 crore of irregularities in our cooperative banks in ten years.

❌ 450 societies cannot return depositors' money. Irregularities found in 251.

❌ 27 cooperative bank cases under ED investigation, worth about Rs 550 crore.

❌ Karuvannur: assets worth about Rs 128 crore attached by the ED. The CPM itself named an accused.

❌ Nemom: over 1,200 depositors still waiting for about Rs 108 crore of their own money.

❌ And the Government's Risk Fund? No provision to help them.

Every manufactured controversy by @INCIndia and CPM has one purpose: to hide these

Daylight robbery of the hard-earned money of ordinary Malayalees

The corrupt shielded

Corruption and criminalisation of every institution

Highest joblessness, zero development

Full-time politics that appeases radical forces.

Is this unsolvable? Absolutely not.

With the right intent and a people-centric government, it can be fixed. In our @BJP4Keralam /NDA #VikasitaKeralam manifesto, we promised to clean up our cooperatives, deliver justice to the victims, and bring accountability and transparency to our cooperative banks and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. And we will keep fighting for reforms that protect every depositor.

Across India, under PM @narendramodi ji and HM @AmitShah ji, cooperatives are becoming engines of prosperity.

In Keralam, they have become ATMs for corrupt politicians and their cronies.

This exploitation and corruption must stop. And we will stop it.

#EnthKitty? #APAKADAMPolitics

- Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@RajeevRC_X) November 23, 2026

He questioned the state government's failure to provide relief to affected depositors through its Risk Fund scheme.

Chandrasekhar also accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of using political controversies to divert attention from corruption and other issues in the state.

He said the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in their Vikasita Keralam manifesto, had promised to clean up cooperative institutions, ensure justice for affected depositors and improve transparency in cooperative banks.

Comparing Keralam with the rest of the country, he said cooperatives were becoming engines of growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while in Keralam they had become "ATMs for corrupt politicians and their cronies".

He called for accountability and reforms to protect ordinary depositors.

The Payyannur incident

The incident took place on November 18 at Kandoth Koorma Auditorium during the Taliparamba Circle Cooperative Union's Cooperative Week celebrations.

Kunhikrishnan, an independent MLA backed by the United Democratic Front (UDF), was delivering the inaugural address when some people in the audience allegedly raised slogans and interrupted him.

His private secretary, P. Prasannan, was allegedly manhandled when he tried to stop protesters from approaching the stage. The MLA and his supporters later staged a sit-in outside the auditorium.

The event had also faced an earlier dispute over the choice of its inaugural speaker. The organisers had initially named Payyannur Municipality chairman Sarin Sasi instead of the local MLA. The Cooperation Department intervened, following which Kunhikrishnan was included in the programme.