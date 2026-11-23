An incident involving an Indian family in Australia has triggered fresh concerns about racism and the treatment of Indians living overseas. The incident came to light after Anjalie Sharma, an Indian woman based in Sydney, shared a video on Instagram describing what she allegedly witnessed.

According to Sharma, she was returning home from work when she noticed an Indian family sitting near a roadside food truck, enjoying their meal. The group reportedly included several adults and elderly family members who were spending time together.

However, their evening took an unpleasant turn when a passing vehicle allegedly threw eggs at them. Sharma identified the vehicle as a 'ute', a commonly used Australian utility vehicle featuring an enclosed cabin and an open cargo area at the back.

She expressed her disappointment over the incident, saying the family had simply been minding its own business and had done nothing to provoke such behaviour.

Sydney Woman Calls Police, Video Triggers Online Racism Debate

Sharma said the incident left her deeply disturbed. Questioning the hostility directed towards the family, she described it as possible racism or hatred against Indians.

She also confirmed that she had contacted the police following the alleged attack. However, she admitted that she was uncertain about whether any action would be taken against those responsible.

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A post shared by ANJALIE SHARMA (@anjaliefied)

The video subsequently gained attention on social media, with several users expressing concern over the treatment of Indians in foreign countries.

While some condemned the alleged behaviour and questioned the growing hostility towards Indian communities overseas, others posted controversial comments about Indians living abroad.

The incident has once again brought discussions around racism, discrimination and the challenges faced by immigrant communities into the spotlight. Sharma's central message was that nobody should be subjected to humiliation or harassment simply for spending time with their family in a public space.

Earlier Racist Attack Against Indian Family In Brisbane Raises Concerns

The latest incident has also brought attention to another disturbing case involving an Indian family in Australia.

In October, an Indian family living in Brisbane reportedly faced a series of racist threats and verbal abuse. The incident took place in Morningside, an eastern suburb of the city, where a 19-year-old man named Harley Adams allegedly hurled racial slurs at the family.

The accused also reportedly threatened to blow up their apartment building, leaving the family frightened about their safety.

Following the incident, Adams was arrested by the police and charged with hate crime offences. The family was reportedly so distressed by the experience that it began considering ending its rental agreement and returning to India.