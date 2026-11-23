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The cigar and cigarillos market forecasts investment in tobacco processing facilities, cigar manufacturing capacity, premium product development, and packaging infrastructure. In May 2026, Imperial Brands acquired Black Buffalo for an initial consideration of USD 150 million, with an additional performance-based payment. The transaction expands its United States tobacco portfolio and strengthens its position in alternative nicotine products.

Cigar and Cigarillos Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product Type

Cigars are projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, as they retain a distinct position in the tobacco category through traditional formats, premium blends, and established consumer preferences.

Cigarillos are anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, as their smaller size and shorter consumption time appeal to consumers who prefer an alternative to full-sized cigars.

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By Manufacturing Method

Handmade cigars are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, as skilled craftsmanship, tobacco leaf selection, and distinctive product characteristics retain their appeal among premium cigar buyers. This also supportsthe use of premium cigar accessories that complement the overall cigar experience.

Machine-made cigars are estimated to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, as automated production enables consistent product quality, uniform sizes, and large-volume output at accessible price points.

By Flavor Type

Unflavored or tobacco cigars are likely to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, as traditional tobacco taste remains central to established cigar preferences.

Flavored cigars are projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, as options such as vanilla, cherry, and other flavor profiles appeal to consumers who prefer alternatives to traditional tobacco taste.

By Price Tier

The mid-range segment accounted for the largest share of 34% in 2025, as it offers a balance between product quality and price for consumers who seek cigars above entry-level options without the cost of premium products.

Super-premium cigars will register a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, as limited editions, aged tobacco, and handcrafted production attract buyers who value exclusivity and product craftsmanship.

By Distribution Channel

Tobacco specialty stores held the leading position with a share of 32% in 2025, as these outlets offer dedicated cigar selections, product guidance, and storage conditions suited to tobacco products.

Online retail is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, as digital platforms provide access to a wider range of cigar brands, product types, and price categories.

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Cigar and Cigarillos Market Regional OutlookNorth America Cigar and Cigarillos Market

North Amercia's cigar and cigarillos market is accounted for a dominant share of 40.5% in 2025.

United States Cigar and Cigarillos Market

The U.S. cigar market has a distinct premium cigar lounge and tobacconist culture, where consumers value handmade products, established tobacco origins, and traditional craftsmanship. In the first half of 2026, the United States imported 199.5 million premium handmade cigars, with Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras collectively accounting for nearly 98% of shipments. This continued reliance on established cigar-producing countries highlights the importance of imported craftsmanship and origin-based differentiation in the U.S. premium segment.

Canada Cigar and Cigarillos Market

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issued Excise Duty Notice EDN105, which confirmed revised excise duty rates for tobacco products. The revised schedule raised the federal excise duty on cigars and introduced a higher additional duty rate per cigar, which may affect the domestic pricing strategies

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Asia Pacific Cigar and Cigarillos Market

The Asia Pacific cigar and cigarillos market will expand to 6.70% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

China Cigar and Cigarillos Market

China's National Tobacco Monopoly Administration launched a dedicated trading management platform for duty-free tobacco products. The platform requires relevant businesses to conduct duty-free tobacco transactions through the designated system, which strengthens oversight of cigar distribution and formal trade channels across the country.

Japan Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Private sector product launches continue to add variety to Japan's cigar and cigarillos retail space. Intercontinental Trading, a Japanese tobacco importer and distributor, introduced two Swisher Sweets cigarillo variants, Green and Honey Banana, across retail outlets nationwide. Similarly, BONUS HOLDINGS expanded the Japanese portfolio of Swiss premium cigar brand EGM Cigars by introducing new collections, Nympha, Maduro, and Empyrean.

India Cigar and Cigarillos Market

The Tobacco Board of India recognises several tobacco varieties used in cigar and cheroot production, including cigar-wrapper tobacco, while India's tobacco exports reached USD 1.95 billion in FY2026, reflecting the scale of its broader tobacco supply chain. The Indian government also reviews proposed restrictions on foreign investment, licensing, and brand agreements, which may affect partnerships between international tobacco brands and domestic cigar and cigarillo manufacturers.

Europe Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Europe's cigar and cigarillos market is expected to experience a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Germany Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Germany's cigar and cigarillos market operates under strict age-based sales restrictions to prevent access to tobacco products and cigar smoking products by minors. Under Section 10 of Germany's Youth Protection Act, retailers are prohibited from selling or supplying cigars and cigarillos to individuals below 18 years of age, including through online and mail-order channels.

United Kingdom Cigar and Cigarillos Market

UK is expected to face changes in packaging standards as environmental and product presentation requirements receive greater regulatory attention. The Department of Health and Social Care launched a public consultation on extending standardized packaging requirements to cigars and cigarillos. The proposal includes restrictions on brand colors, logos, and promotional designs, which require manufacturers to revise existing packaging formats and material choices.

Latin America Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Latin Amercia's cigar and cigarillos market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Brazil Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Brazil's cigar market has a distinctive connection to Bahian tobacco-growing heritage, particularly the Recôncavo Baiano region, where traditional dark tobacco cultivation and handmade cigar production support a local craft identity. The region's Mata Fina tobacco is valued for its naturally sweet, aromatic character and use as a premium cigar wrapper. Production in Bahia's cigar sector has already crossed 15 million units, reflecting the continued role of regional tobacco traditions in cigar manufacturing.

Mexico Cigar and Cigarillos Market

Mexico's cigar industry has a niche segment of organically produced tobacco products, with local brands that emphasize natural tobacco blends. For instance, Mexican brand Ojo de Dios sources its organic tobacco from fields in Nayarit and promotes blends processed without chemical products or additives.

Middle East & Africa Cigar and Cigarillos Market

The Middle East & Africa cigar and cigarillos market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. UAE's Premium Cigar Association, The Leaf Master Tobacco Trading, and La Palina Cigars announced a collaborative release named Yalla Habeebi, featuring exclusive artwork and packaging developed for the World Cigar Show in Dubai. South Africa's parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health began a clause-by-clause review of the proposed tobacco products. The measures include plain packaging, restrictions on tobacco product displays, and tighter advertising controls for cigar and cigarillos.

Competitive Landscape

The cigar and cigarillos market competitive landscape includes tobacco manufacturers, cigar producers, and international tobacco product companies. Key players such as Imperial Brands, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco are estimated to account for 30–40% of the global cigar and cigarillos market share.

Established players compete through brand portfolios, product variety, tobacco quality, pricing, and distribution networks. Emerging players in the cigar and cigarillos market ecosystem focus on premium cigar formats, flavored cigarillos, distinctive cigar tobacco blends, and specialty product lines to serve varied adult consumer preferences.

By Product Type 2 Cigars Cigarillos By Manufacturing Method 2 Handmade Machine-Made By Flavor Type 2 Unflavored / Tobacco Flavored By Price Tier 4 Value Mid-Range Premium Super-Premium By Distribution Channel 6 Tobacco Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Online Retail Duty-Free & Travel Retail Other Retail Channels Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Imperial Brands plc · Altria Group, Inc. · British American Tobacco plc · Japan Tobacco Inc. · Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The Cigar and Cigarillos market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period of 2026-2034. The leading brands in this market include Imperial Brands plc, Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Philip Morris International Inc., Habanos S.A., Drew Estate, and Arturo Fuente Cigar Company. North America dominated the Cigar and Cigarillos market with a share of 40.5% in 2025. The Cigar and Cigarillos market size was valued at USD 30.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 31.68 Billion in 2026 to USD 46.45 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cigar and Cigarillos Market Imperial Brands plc