Libya Warns Port Attacks Could Trigger Shipping Crisis
(MENAFN) Libya’s Ports and Maritime Transport Authority issued a warning Monday that threats to the security of the country’s ports and maritime routes could trigger major disruptions to shipping, drive up transportation and insurance expenses, and jeopardize the delivery of essential supplies.
In an official statement, the authority said it was monitoring developments that could compromise the security of Libyan ports and maritime traffic. It cautioned that any deterioration could affect vessel movements, cargo loading and unloading operations, and the uninterrupted flow of goods.
The authority also highlighted the potential dangers to human life at sea and the marine environment, referring to international commitments under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).
“Libyan ports are among the country’s most important economic lifelines and the main gateway for food, medicines, fuel, production supplies and other goods,” the authority stressed.
It warned that threats to maritime security could erode the confidence of international shipping companies, potentially leading some vessels to bypass Libyan ports. Shipowners, operators and marine insurance providers could also introduce stricter precautionary requirements in response to heightened risks.
“Such developments could result in higher shipping and insurance costs, delayed cargo deliveries and disruptions to supply chains, directly affecting the availability and prices of goods and living conditions,” it added.
The authority urged all relevant parties to safeguard ports and maritime infrastructure against activities that could endanger their security or disrupt operations. It also called for stronger coordination among concerned institutions to maintain safe and uninterrupted maritime movement.
Maintaining the confidence of shipping companies, transport operators and insurers was essential to preserving the steady movement of goods into the country, it said.
“Protecting Libyan ports is a shared national responsibility,” the authority said, emphasizing that the security and operational continuity of these facilities are vital not only to maritime transportation but also to economic activity, market stability, citizens’ needs and national development.
The warning followed attacks on Sunday targeting a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship located offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media reports.
A Libyan source told Anadolu that 10 people were wounded in the attack on the Russian vessel. Local media reports indicated that the crew of the Maltese ship had been evacuated.
Meanwhile, the eastern-based Libyan government announced late Sunday that it had submitted an official complaint to the UN General Assembly and Security Council, requesting an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine clarify its military operations in Libyan territory.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury, destroyed a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter and attacked a Russian cargo ship off Libya’s coast.
Libya continues to be governed by two competing administrations. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, exercises control over the country's western regions.
The rival administration, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and led by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs eastern Libya and much of the south.
In an official statement, the authority said it was monitoring developments that could compromise the security of Libyan ports and maritime traffic. It cautioned that any deterioration could affect vessel movements, cargo loading and unloading operations, and the uninterrupted flow of goods.
The authority also highlighted the potential dangers to human life at sea and the marine environment, referring to international commitments under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).
“Libyan ports are among the country’s most important economic lifelines and the main gateway for food, medicines, fuel, production supplies and other goods,” the authority stressed.
It warned that threats to maritime security could erode the confidence of international shipping companies, potentially leading some vessels to bypass Libyan ports. Shipowners, operators and marine insurance providers could also introduce stricter precautionary requirements in response to heightened risks.
“Such developments could result in higher shipping and insurance costs, delayed cargo deliveries and disruptions to supply chains, directly affecting the availability and prices of goods and living conditions,” it added.
The authority urged all relevant parties to safeguard ports and maritime infrastructure against activities that could endanger their security or disrupt operations. It also called for stronger coordination among concerned institutions to maintain safe and uninterrupted maritime movement.
Maintaining the confidence of shipping companies, transport operators and insurers was essential to preserving the steady movement of goods into the country, it said.
“Protecting Libyan ports is a shared national responsibility,” the authority said, emphasizing that the security and operational continuity of these facilities are vital not only to maritime transportation but also to economic activity, market stability, citizens’ needs and national development.
The warning followed attacks on Sunday targeting a Russian vessel docked at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship located offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media reports.
A Libyan source told Anadolu that 10 people were wounded in the attack on the Russian vessel. Local media reports indicated that the crew of the Maltese ship had been evacuated.
Meanwhile, the eastern-based Libyan government announced late Sunday that it had submitted an official complaint to the UN General Assembly and Security Council, requesting an international investigation. It also demanded that Ukraine clarify its military operations in Libyan territory.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian naval drones had sunk the Russian corvette Merkury, destroyed a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter and attacked a Russian cargo ship off Libya’s coast.
Libya continues to be governed by two competing administrations. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli, headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, exercises control over the country's western regions.
The rival administration, appointed by the House of Representatives in early 2022 and led by Osama Hammad, is based in Benghazi and governs eastern Libya and much of the south.
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