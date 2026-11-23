China Rejects Claims of Seeking Global Sphere of Influence After Trilateral Summit
(MENAFN) China said Monday that it has no intention of establishing a “sphere of influence,” following a landmark trilateral meeting involving the leaders of China, Russia and the United States.
“China always maintains that all countries, big or small, are equal and stay committed to fostering greater democracy in international relations and building an equal and orderly multi-polar world,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing, responding to a question from a journalist.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the unprecedented gathering in the southeastern city of Shenzhen last Thursday.
Guo emphasized that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added: “What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,”
Addressing another question concerning international judicial institutions and Palestine, Guo expressed China's support for international initiatives aimed at promoting justice and protecting international legal principles.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law.”
He further stated: “China always maintains that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should adhere to objective and impartial stance, exercise its mandate in accordance with law and interpret and apply the Rome Statute and the general international law in their entirety, in good faith and in line with consistent standards,”
The comments come as the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel's war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Beijing recently criticized a ruling by the International Court of Justice concerning Myanmar's responsibility for genocide against the Rohingya community, describing the decision as “not conducive to dispute settlement.”
Despite its criticism of the ruling, China called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Rohingya crisis, which escalated following mass killings and the forced displacement of members of the community by Myanmar's military since 2017.
“China always maintains that all countries, big or small, are equal and stay committed to fostering greater democracy in international relations and building an equal and orderly multi-polar world,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing, responding to a question from a journalist.
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the unprecedented gathering in the southeastern city of Shenzhen last Thursday.
Guo emphasized that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added: “What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,”
Addressing another question concerning international judicial institutions and Palestine, Guo expressed China's support for international initiatives aimed at promoting justice and protecting international legal principles.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law.”
He further stated: “China always maintains that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should adhere to objective and impartial stance, exercise its mandate in accordance with law and interpret and apply the Rome Statute and the general international law in their entirety, in good faith and in line with consistent standards,”
The comments come as the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel's war on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Beijing recently criticized a ruling by the International Court of Justice concerning Myanmar's responsibility for genocide against the Rohingya community, describing the decision as “not conducive to dispute settlement.”
Despite its criticism of the ruling, China called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Rohingya crisis, which escalated following mass killings and the forced displacement of members of the community by Myanmar's military since 2017.
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