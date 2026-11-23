GTA 6 Sets Historic Entertainment Launch Record with Billions in First Day Sales
(MENAFN) Grand Theft Auto 6 has generated an estimated $3.79 billion in retail sales during its first day, setting a new record as the biggest entertainment launch in history, publisher Take-Two Interactive announced Friday.
The company, which owns developer Rockstar Games, said the estimate covers global consumer sales through Thursday, November 19.
The title also recorded 32.5 million pre-release sales, establishing a new benchmark across gaming platforms, according to the publisher.
The reported figures reflect purchases made by consumers rather than Take-Two's recognized net revenue.
Internet Activity Rises Sharply After Release
The game's debut also triggered substantial increases in internet traffic, according to data released by internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare Radar.
In the UK, requests directed at PlayStation download domains climbed to 8.6 times their typical levels around the launch period. New Zealand experienced an even larger spike, reaching 14.8 times normal activity shortly before the game became available.
Rockstar's online services also recorded significant traffic growth, with requests on the US East Coast reaching 9.3 times their usual volume. European figures showed increases of sevenfold in the UK and 5.3 times in both France and Germany.
Cloudflare clarified that its measurements reflect requests passing through its public domain-name resolver and do not represent the number of downloads or copies purchased.
New Installment Ends Long Wait For Fans
GTA 6 debuted on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing an end to the lengthy gap since the previous installment arrived in 2013.
Grand Theft Auto V previously generated more than $800 million in retail sales during its first 24 hours and crossed the $1 billion threshold within three days, according to earlier company disclosures.
The latest game centers on Lucia and Jason, whose involvement in a failed criminal operation pulls them into a wider conspiracy unfolding across Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.
The storyline also brings players back to Vice City, the franchise's fictional setting modeled after Miami.
Take-Two further revealed that Grand Theft Auto V had shipped nearly 235 million copies, demonstrating the franchise's enormous commercial reach ahead of the latest release.
The company, which owns developer Rockstar Games, said the estimate covers global consumer sales through Thursday, November 19.
The title also recorded 32.5 million pre-release sales, establishing a new benchmark across gaming platforms, according to the publisher.
The reported figures reflect purchases made by consumers rather than Take-Two's recognized net revenue.
Internet Activity Rises Sharply After Release
The game's debut also triggered substantial increases in internet traffic, according to data released by internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare Radar.
In the UK, requests directed at PlayStation download domains climbed to 8.6 times their typical levels around the launch period. New Zealand experienced an even larger spike, reaching 14.8 times normal activity shortly before the game became available.
Rockstar's online services also recorded significant traffic growth, with requests on the US East Coast reaching 9.3 times their usual volume. European figures showed increases of sevenfold in the UK and 5.3 times in both France and Germany.
Cloudflare clarified that its measurements reflect requests passing through its public domain-name resolver and do not represent the number of downloads or copies purchased.
New Installment Ends Long Wait For Fans
GTA 6 debuted on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing an end to the lengthy gap since the previous installment arrived in 2013.
Grand Theft Auto V previously generated more than $800 million in retail sales during its first 24 hours and crossed the $1 billion threshold within three days, according to earlier company disclosures.
The latest game centers on Lucia and Jason, whose involvement in a failed criminal operation pulls them into a wider conspiracy unfolding across Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.
The storyline also brings players back to Vice City, the franchise's fictional setting modeled after Miami.
Take-Two further revealed that Grand Theft Auto V had shipped nearly 235 million copies, demonstrating the franchise's enormous commercial reach ahead of the latest release.
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