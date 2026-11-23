Israeli Attacks Wound Palestinian as Lead Poisoning Kills Gaza Child
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Monday as Israeli forces continued artillery bombardments and opened fire in several areas despite an existing ceasefire, while health officials announced the death of a child from acute lead poisoning.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu that the facility received a Palestinian suffering from a moderate gunshot wound to the foot. The injury occurred when Israeli forces fired in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy gunfire toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents in multiple parts of Khan Younis. Artillery strikes also hit the city's southeastern areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward locations east of the Maghazi refugee camp, while artillery bombardment targeted areas surrounding the camp.
The latest attacks add to ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli actions since the truce began have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded another 6,095.
In a separate development, the Health Ministry announced that a child had died from acute lead poisoning, raising concerns about the dangers posed by hazardous materials in displacement sites.
The ministry said clinical assessments, diagnostic monitoring, an epidemiological investigation and a review of the child's medical history provided clear evidence of lead poisoning. It also disclosed that the child's father works repairing batteries inside displacement centers and tents.
Health officials cautioned that the death could point to a wider, undetected public health crisis, warning that potentially large numbers of children may be suffering from chronic lead poisoning without receiving a diagnosis. A shortage of laboratory equipment and testing supplies has severely limited the ability to measure lead concentrations in patients' blood.
The ministry urged the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to permit the delivery of safe replacement batteries into Gaza. It also called on international health organizations to facilitate the entry of equipment and medical supplies needed to conduct rapid, point-of-care blood lead tests.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, according to the figures provided. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu that the facility received a Palestinian suffering from a moderate gunshot wound to the foot. The injury occurred when Israeli forces fired in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy gunfire toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents in multiple parts of Khan Younis. Artillery strikes also hit the city's southeastern areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward locations east of the Maghazi refugee camp, while artillery bombardment targeted areas surrounding the camp.
The latest attacks add to ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli actions since the truce began have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded another 6,095.
In a separate development, the Health Ministry announced that a child had died from acute lead poisoning, raising concerns about the dangers posed by hazardous materials in displacement sites.
The ministry said clinical assessments, diagnostic monitoring, an epidemiological investigation and a review of the child's medical history provided clear evidence of lead poisoning. It also disclosed that the child's father works repairing batteries inside displacement centers and tents.
Health officials cautioned that the death could point to a wider, undetected public health crisis, warning that potentially large numbers of children may be suffering from chronic lead poisoning without receiving a diagnosis. A shortage of laboratory equipment and testing supplies has severely limited the ability to measure lead concentrations in patients' blood.
The ministry urged the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to permit the delivery of safe replacement batteries into Gaza. It also called on international health organizations to facilitate the entry of equipment and medical supplies needed to conduct rapid, point-of-care blood lead tests.
Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, according to the figures provided. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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