Israeli Military Reports Unprecedented Rise in Soldier Suicides
(MENAFN) Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and officers serving on active duty have died by suicide since the start of 2026, marking the highest annual total recorded by the military in 16 years, according to reports.
Among those who died were 17 former soldiers who had served in regular or reserve units during the Gaza war but took their lives this year after completing their military service. The total also included five police officers who died by suicide during 2026.
The figures reflect a continuing increase in suicide cases within Israel's security institutions since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.
In the decade preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides per year. Official figures showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between October 7 and the end of 2023, while the number climbed to 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.
However, the military's statistics do not capture the full scale of the problem, as they exclude former soldiers who take their lives after leaving active service. The newspaper noted that the army had previously identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
An officer from the military's Personnel Directorate acknowledged that the earlier estimate might have been incomplete, saying: “Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,”. The officer added: “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”
Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, described soldiers, particularly reservists serving in 2026 and beyond, as “a risk group.”
He further cautioned: “The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,”
According to military assessments, 10 of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year had a high probability of having links between their deaths and their military service, while another case remains under investigation.
The report also indicated that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide in 2026 had not previously sought mental health assistance.
The figures emerge amid the continuing repercussions of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children, while leaving approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure destroyed.
Beyond Gaza, the Israeli military has conducted two wars against Iran since last year, alongside military strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar, as well as frequent ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.
Israel has also maintained its occupation of Palestinian territories and parts of Lebanon and Syria for decades, despite relevant UN resolutions calling for withdrawal and supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Among those who died were 17 former soldiers who had served in regular or reserve units during the Gaza war but took their lives this year after completing their military service. The total also included five police officers who died by suicide during 2026.
The figures reflect a continuing increase in suicide cases within Israel's security institutions since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.
In the decade preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides per year. Official figures showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between October 7 and the end of 2023, while the number climbed to 21 in 2024 and 22 in 2025.
However, the military's statistics do not capture the full scale of the problem, as they exclude former soldiers who take their lives after leaving active service. The newspaper noted that the army had previously identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
An officer from the military's Personnel Directorate acknowledged that the earlier estimate might have been incomplete, saying: “Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,”. The officer added: “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”
Yossi Levi-Belz, head of the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, described soldiers, particularly reservists serving in 2026 and beyond, as “a risk group.”
He further cautioned: “The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,”
According to military assessments, 10 of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year had a high probability of having links between their deaths and their military service, while another case remains under investigation.
The report also indicated that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide in 2026 had not previously sought mental health assistance.
The figures emerge amid the continuing repercussions of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children, while leaving approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure destroyed.
Beyond Gaza, the Israeli military has conducted two wars against Iran since last year, alongside military strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar, as well as frequent ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.
Israel has also maintained its occupation of Palestinian territories and parts of Lebanon and Syria for decades, despite relevant UN resolutions calling for withdrawal and supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
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