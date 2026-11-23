South Korea Appoints First Female Intelligence Chief in Cabinet Reshuffle
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday appointed a new foreign minister and selected the country's first woman to head its intelligence agency as part of a reshuffle involving five senior government positions.
Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy national security adviser, to serve as foreign minister, while naming former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to reports.
The appointments were announced by the president's chief of staff during a press briefing.
Kang, 69, previously worked as a judge and lawyer before making history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister. She later ran for Seoul mayor in 2006 but was unsuccessful. In January 2026, she was appointed ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs.
Lim, a veteran diplomat with expertise in US relations, previously served as South Korea's ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic assignments in Washington and New York. He has occupied the position of deputy national security adviser since Lee assumed office in June 2025.
The reshuffle also included the nomination of former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, a position responsible for overseeing relations with North Korea.
Meanwhile, ruling Democratic Party legislator Han Jun-ho was selected to lead the Interior Ministry, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was nominated as culture minister.
Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy national security adviser, to serve as foreign minister, while naming former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to reports.
The appointments were announced by the president's chief of staff during a press briefing.
Kang, 69, previously worked as a judge and lawyer before making history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister. She later ran for Seoul mayor in 2006 but was unsuccessful. In January 2026, she was appointed ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs.
Lim, a veteran diplomat with expertise in US relations, previously served as South Korea's ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic assignments in Washington and New York. He has occupied the position of deputy national security adviser since Lee assumed office in June 2025.
The reshuffle also included the nomination of former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, a position responsible for overseeing relations with North Korea.
Meanwhile, ruling Democratic Party legislator Han Jun-ho was selected to lead the Interior Ministry, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was nominated as culture minister.
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