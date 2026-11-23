South Korea Reshuffles Key Security, Foreign Policy Posts
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a sweeping reshuffle of his foreign policy and national security leadership on Monday, appointing five nominees as part of efforts to speed up government policies and strengthen their implementation.
Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was selected to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to the presidential Blue House. Her appointment, if approved, would make her the first woman to lead the intelligence agency since its predecessor, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, was founded.
Lim Woong-soon, currently deputy presidential national security adviser, was nominated to become foreign minister, while Hong Ihk-pyo, a former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, was tapped to lead the unification ministry.
The proposed changes also include Han Jun-ho, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as minister of the interior and safety, and Kang Yu-jung, the presidential office's chief spokesperson, as minister of culture, sports and tourism.
Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Kwang-hyun said the appointments were intended to bring renewed momentum to government operations by introducing new leadership with a forward-looking approach.
Speaking at a press briefing, Lim said the changes would also help accelerate policy execution and ensure the government delivers concrete results for the public.
All five nominees must face parliamentary confirmation hearings before they can officially assume their respective positions.
Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was selected to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to the presidential Blue House. Her appointment, if approved, would make her the first woman to lead the intelligence agency since its predecessor, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, was founded.
Lim Woong-soon, currently deputy presidential national security adviser, was nominated to become foreign minister, while Hong Ihk-pyo, a former senior presidential secretary for political affairs, was tapped to lead the unification ministry.
The proposed changes also include Han Jun-ho, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as minister of the interior and safety, and Kang Yu-jung, the presidential office's chief spokesperson, as minister of culture, sports and tourism.
Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Kwang-hyun said the appointments were intended to bring renewed momentum to government operations by introducing new leadership with a forward-looking approach.
Speaking at a press briefing, Lim said the changes would also help accelerate policy execution and ensure the government delivers concrete results for the public.
All five nominees must face parliamentary confirmation hearings before they can officially assume their respective positions.
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