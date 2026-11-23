China Stocks Rally as Market Support Measures Boost ChiNext 3.08 Percent
(MENAFN) Chinese equities ended Monday's session in positive territory, with technology-focused stocks leading the gains after authorities unveiled a new package of measures aimed at supporting the country's stock markets.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.15%, while the ChiNext Index, which tracks growth-oriented companies listed in China's Nasdaq-style market, climbed 3.08%.
The rally followed Sunday's announcement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that the minimum margin requirement for leveraged stock purchases on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges would be reduced from 100% to 80%, effective November 30.
The adjustment could potentially release nearly 400 billion yuan ($59.59 billion) in additional investment funds, providing further liquidity to the domestic equity market.
Separately, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange launched a public consultation on Sunday regarding proposed market-making rules for companies listed on the ChiNext board. The exchange said the framework aims to strengthen market support, improve resilience and enhance the overall quality of trading operations.
The Shenzhen Component Index also posted solid gains, rising 1.93% to close at 10,454.37 points.
Combined trading turnover for stocks included in the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes reached approximately 1.55 trillion yuan, up from 1.42 trillion yuan in the previous session.
Shares of companies involved in humanoid robotics and medical services led Monday's advances. By contrast, insurance and oil and gas production stocks recorded notable losses.
The STAR Composite Index, which tracks companies listed on China's technology-focused sci-tech innovation board, finished the session 2.62% higher at 1,384.58 points.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.15%, while the ChiNext Index, which tracks growth-oriented companies listed in China's Nasdaq-style market, climbed 3.08%.
The rally followed Sunday's announcement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) that the minimum margin requirement for leveraged stock purchases on the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges would be reduced from 100% to 80%, effective November 30.
The adjustment could potentially release nearly 400 billion yuan ($59.59 billion) in additional investment funds, providing further liquidity to the domestic equity market.
Separately, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange launched a public consultation on Sunday regarding proposed market-making rules for companies listed on the ChiNext board. The exchange said the framework aims to strengthen market support, improve resilience and enhance the overall quality of trading operations.
The Shenzhen Component Index also posted solid gains, rising 1.93% to close at 10,454.37 points.
Combined trading turnover for stocks included in the Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indexes reached approximately 1.55 trillion yuan, up from 1.42 trillion yuan in the previous session.
Shares of companies involved in humanoid robotics and medical services led Monday's advances. By contrast, insurance and oil and gas production stocks recorded notable losses.
The STAR Composite Index, which tracks companies listed on China's technology-focused sci-tech innovation board, finished the session 2.62% higher at 1,384.58 points.
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