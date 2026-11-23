Families preparing for the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad can explore traditional Emirati clothing, locally made gifts, fragrances and home accessories at Global Village in Dubai, as the attraction prepares to mark the national occasion with three days of celebrations from December 1 to 3.

Visitors can shop across three dedicated pavilions - the 971 Community Pavilion, UAE Pavilion and Khalifa Foundation Pavilion - featuring products inspired by Emirati heritage, including traditional outfits for children and adults, handcrafted accessories and items used for family gatherings.

The shopping experience also highlights products made by local artisans and entrepreneurs, allowing visitors to support UAE businesses while preparing for the celebrations.

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The pavilion also features bags, baskets and accessories handwoven from palm leaves, showcasing a traditional Emirati craft that has been passed down through generations.

Paintings by an Emirati artist and a series of storybooks written by an Emirati author are also available, offering visitors locally created gifts.

Families looking for clothing in the UAE flag colours can find several options across the pavilions, including traditional dresses, embroidered outfits and accessories.

At Talei Wa Brisam in the 971 Community Pavilion, Shop 13, children's traditional-style outfits feature the UAE flag colours and gold embroidery.

Durr, located at Shop 53 in the Khalifa Foundation Pavilion, offers colourful traditional dresses, including designs in the national flag colours suitable for school celebrations.

For women, Haibat Al Mukhawara at Shop 9 in the 971 Community Pavilion offers colourful printed and embroidered mukhawar, while Elyah Store at Shop 12 features traditional-style dresses with floral prints, decorative details and matching scarves.

Visitors can also explore scarves and fabrics at Al Rayyan in the UAE Pavilion, Shop 100, while Al Nuqta at Shop 71 offers abayas in black, brown and neutral shades with lace and embroidery.

Men looking for traditional winter clothing can visit Bisht Al Zaeem at Shop 48 in the UAE Pavilion, which offers outerwear designed to be worn over the kandora during cooler evenings.

With family gatherings forming an important part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations, several shops at the Khalifa Foundation Pavilion offer traditional serving items and home accessories.

Fan Al Awani, located at Shop 29, features dallahs, thermos flasks, trays, cups and decorative serving pieces commonly used when welcoming guests.

Crystal Zone at Shop 37 offers decorative accessories for coffee pots and teapots, alongside colourful textiles and other home accessories.

Visitors searching for gifts can also explore a selection of perfumes, fragrance oils and scented products.

Atyab Al Shaikh Perfumes, located at Shop 109 in the UAE Pavilion, offers perfumes and fragrances in decorative bottles.

Meanwhile, Lavenite Petite at Shop 35 in the Khalifa Foundation Pavilion features fragrance oils and scented products presented in gift-ready packaging.

Beyond shopping, Global Village will mark Eid Al Etihad with decorations across its streets, while its gates and main landmarks will be illuminated in the colours of the UAE flag.

A special drone show is scheduled to take place at 8pm on December 2 and 3, giving families another opportunity to celebrate the national occasion.

The Eid Al Etihad celebrations will run from December 1 to 3, bringing together traditional shopping experiences and entertainment highlighting Emirati culture and heritage.

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