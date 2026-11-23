The UAE government has unveiled a new look for its public services, led by Mira, an AI-powered personal assistant. It is designed to understand residents' needs and carry out transactions on their behalf.

Mira will be available to the public from March 2027. It will start with the services that matter most to citizens and residents. Officials said all government services will be on the platform before the end of 2027.

“Today we gather to witness the start of a new phase, a system that understands the customer and delivers their services,' AI assistant Mira said.

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The announcement was made in The New Vision and Approach to Delivering Government Services in the UAE event at Expo City Dubai on Monday.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, addressed the gathering. Al Gergawi said the story of improving government services goes back more than 30 years. He described it as the story of a leader whose preoccupation was making people's lives easier, referring to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He said he had followed Sheikh Mohammed's vision and passion closely for over three decades. He then presented a visual history of government services in the UAE.

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