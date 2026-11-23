MENAFN - Khaleej Times) NMDC Energy, a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group, has signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Wasco Berhad's engineering, fabrication and process engineering business for an enterprise value of $210 million (approximately Dh771 million), as the Abu Dhabi-listed company seeks to expand its international operations and capabilities in offshore energy and data centre infrastructure.

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The agreement, announced on Monday, will allow NMDC Energy to expand beyond its existing shallow-water offshore operations into deepwater floating infrastructure, including facilities used in floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) and mobile offshore production units.

The acquisition will also strengthen the company's capabilities in specialized modular solutions, including electrical houses, known as e-houses, alongside equipment and infrastructure used in oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and data center projects.

Expansion across three countries

The proposed acquisition will add more than 500,000 square meters of fabrication facilities across Indonesia, the UAE and Malaysia.

The assets include a fabrication yard covering more than 380,000 square meters in Batam, Indonesia, a 25,000 square meter facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and a 110,000 square meter process equipment fabrication yard in Malaysia.

NMDC Energy said the expanded network would provide greater flexibility in project execution and enable it to optimize production capacity across multiple locations.

The acquisition will also provide access to engineering centers across Southeast Asia and an established customer base of international energy operators, engineering contractors and original equipment manufacturers.

This is expected to strengthen NMDC Energy's presence in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and other international markets.

Targeting larger international projects

The company said combining Wasco's engineering and fabrication capabilities with NMDC Energy's existing operations would support its ability to compete for larger and more complex engineering, procurement and construction contracts.

The expanded business will target opportunities across traditional energy, renewable energy, industrial infrastructure, power and data centre development.

Dr Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, said the acquisition would bring additional engineering expertise, modular fabrication capabilities and a wider international presence.

"This investment in our capabilities ensures we remain a vital partner in the future of energy, driving both traditional and renewable energy developments forward," he said.

Giancarlo Maccagno, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Wasco Berhad, said the company would work closely with NMDC Energy to ensure continuity for employees and clients during the transition.

Completion expected in 2027

The transaction remains subject to approval from Wasco Berhad's shareholders, relevant regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions, NMDC Energy expects the acquisition to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

The company did not disclose the expected impact of the transaction on revenue or earnings, or the financing arrangements for the acquisition.

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