MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out in a patient's room at a hospital in Berlin's Lichtenberg district on Sunday evening, according to the Berlin Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a hospital building and was quickly brought under control, but smoke spread to other parts of the facility, prompting the evacuation of the building.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured. Both were taken to other hospitals under emergency medical supervision, while 13 others sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

A total of 83 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the incident. After extinguishing the fire and ventilating the building, firefighters handed the scene over to police, who launched an investigation into its cause.

German media, citing police, reported that investigators initially suspect a patient set fire to a bed in the room. Police are investigating the incident as suspected arson.