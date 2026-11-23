Zelensky Says Ukraine Sinks Russian Warship Off Libya
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Monday that Ukrainian forces had sunk a Russian naval corvette off the coast of Libya in an operation involving domestically developed naval drones.
In a statement posted on X, Zelensky identified the vessel as the Merkury, describing it as one of Russia's newest warships. The corvette entered service in 2023, after the outbreak of the full-scale Russia-Ukraine war.
According to Zelensky, the strike involved seven Ukrainian-made naval drones and resulted in the destruction of a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter. The operation also targeted the dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which he said Russia uses to transport weapons.
The mission was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in coordination with the country's Defense Forces, Zelensky said.
In a statement posted on X, Zelensky identified the vessel as the Merkury, describing it as one of Russia's newest warships. The corvette entered service in 2023, after the outbreak of the full-scale Russia-Ukraine war.
According to Zelensky, the strike involved seven Ukrainian-made naval drones and resulted in the destruction of a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter. The operation also targeted the dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which he said Russia uses to transport weapons.
The mission was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine in coordination with the country's Defense Forces, Zelensky said.
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