MENAFN - Gulf Times) Reyada Medical Centre has soft-launched its new branch on Al Kassarat Street in the Industrial Area, marking its continued expansion across Qatar. The opening reflects Reyada's commitment to making high-quality, accessible, and patient-centred healthcare services available to a wider segment of the community. With this expansion, Reyada has further strengthened its presence in Qatar's healthcare sector, catering to the healthcare needs of individuals in the area and surrounding communities by offering a comprehensive range of medical services.

The soft launch was unveiled by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, chairman of Reyada Medical Centre, in the presence of Jamsheer Hamza, managing director & CEO, and Dr Abdul Kalam, executive director, along with members of the management team.

Reyada's new Industrial Area branch represents a strategic move towards bringing essential healthcare services closer to communities. The expansion has been undertaken with a focus on improving healthcare accessibility and responding to the requirements of an increasingly diverse population. Through its growing network of medical facilities, Reyada continues to work towards creating a healthcare experience that is convenient, reliable, and centred around the needs of patients.

Hamza, stated, "The soft launch of our Industrial Area branch marks an important milestone in Reyada's journey of growth and development. Our vision has always been to make quality healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. Through this expansion, we aim to extend our reach, strengthen our services, and provide patients with a reliable healthcare experience that combines medical expertise, modern facilities, and personalised care."

The newly established facility offers a comprehensive range of essential medical and diagnostic services under one roof. The branch houses several key departments, including Internal Medicine, Orthopaedics, ENT, General Medicine, Radiology & Diagnostics, Laboratory Medicine, Optical, and Dental Services, among others. In addition, the facility also features a fully operational pharmacy. By bringing together multiple medical specialties and diagnostic facilities in this location, Reyada aims to provide patients with a more convenient and co-ordinated healthcare experience. The availability of these services is intended to support timely consultations, medical investigations, and treatment while reducing the need for patients to visit multiple healthcare facilities.

To further improve patient convenience, Reyada Industrial Area operates daily from 7am to 11pm offering extended operating hours to accommodate individuals working across different shifts and schedules. These timings are intended to provide greater flexibility for patients seeking medical attention before or after their working hours.

Reyada Medical Centre healthcare services