New Zealand Retail Sales Surge 2.2 Percent, Biggest Rise Since 2021
(MENAFN) New Zealand's retail sector recorded its strongest quarterly growth in nearly five years in September 2026, with total sales volumes climbing 2.2% from the previous quarter, official figures released Monday showed.
The increase marked the largest quarterly expansion since the three months ending December 2021, signaling a notable recovery in consumer spending.
Fuel retailers, pharmaceutical outlets and other store-based businesses, along with motor vehicle and parts sellers, led the gains, according to Stats NZ, the country's national statistics agency.
Of the 15 retail industries tracked, 11 reported higher sales volumes compared with the June quarter. Fuel retailing posted the strongest increase, surging 9.5%, followed by pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing, which advanced 6.4%. Motor vehicle and parts retailing recorded a 3.8% rise, Stats NZ reported.
Retail sales values also increased across all 16 regions during the September quarter after seasonal adjustments, highlighting the broad-based nature of the growth.
Carolyn Young, CEO of Retail NZ, the country's leading organization representing retailers, said the latest figures indicated that consumers continued spending despite mounting financial pressures.
"It has been a tough year for all Kiwis, with high fuel and energy prices putting pressure on household budgets and increasing overheads for businesses," Young said.
She added that retailers were looking forward to improved business activity during the holiday shopping period, as Black Friday promotions got underway and consumers began preparing for Christmas.
The increase marked the largest quarterly expansion since the three months ending December 2021, signaling a notable recovery in consumer spending.
Fuel retailers, pharmaceutical outlets and other store-based businesses, along with motor vehicle and parts sellers, led the gains, according to Stats NZ, the country's national statistics agency.
Of the 15 retail industries tracked, 11 reported higher sales volumes compared with the June quarter. Fuel retailing posted the strongest increase, surging 9.5%, followed by pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing, which advanced 6.4%. Motor vehicle and parts retailing recorded a 3.8% rise, Stats NZ reported.
Retail sales values also increased across all 16 regions during the September quarter after seasonal adjustments, highlighting the broad-based nature of the growth.
Carolyn Young, CEO of Retail NZ, the country's leading organization representing retailers, said the latest figures indicated that consumers continued spending despite mounting financial pressures.
"It has been a tough year for all Kiwis, with high fuel and energy prices putting pressure on household budgets and increasing overheads for businesses," Young said.
She added that retailers were looking forward to improved business activity during the holiday shopping period, as Black Friday promotions got underway and consumers began preparing for Christmas.
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