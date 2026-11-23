Belgium Grinds to Halt as National Protests Disrupt Flights, Transport
(MENAFN) Belgium is experiencing major nationwide transport disruptions on Monday as three leading trade unions hold a mass demonstration in Brussels against federal austerity policies and mounting living costs.
All departing flights from Belgian airports have been canceled, while public transportation networks across the country are facing extensive service interruptions, according to public broadcaster RTBF.
The protest, organized by Christian union CSC (ACV), socialist union FGTB (ABVV) and liberal union Synova, coincides with the resumption of federal budget negotiations.
The unions have called for a "major citizens' mobilization," encouraging employees, students, retirees, civil society groups and members of the public to participate.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Bart De Wever is due to meet King Philippe on Monday as the government continues negotiations aimed at securing an agreement on the federal budget.
Unions Mobilize Against Austerity Policies
The three organizations are challenging the policies of the federal government's so-called Arizona coalition, arguing that its measures could intensify financial pressures on households and weaken workers' rights.
Their concerns include escalating housing, energy, fuel, food and public transportation expenses, alongside potential job cuts linked to an increase in corporate restructuring and bankruptcies.
The unions have also voiced opposition to several government proposals as negotiations over the federal budget continue.
Demonstrators are scheduled to assemble at 10 am local time (0900GMT) outside Brussels-North railway station, where speeches will be delivered before the march begins.
The procession will travel along the capital's inner ring road before reaching Brussels-South railway station.
A previous nationwide protest, organized by CSC and FGTB on Oct. 9, drew an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people.
Nationwide Transport Chaos Hits Belgium
The demonstrations have triggered widespread interruptions across the country's public transportation system.
In Brussels, public transport operator STIB/MIVB has announced severe service restrictions, with only two of the capital's four metro lines — lines 1 and 5 — remaining operational.
Across Flanders, approximately 60% of buses and trams operated by De Lijn are running, according to the company.
The situation is particularly difficult in the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, where close to half of bus and tram services have been suspended.
Meanwhile, LETEC, the public transport operator in Wallonia, has also reported substantial disruptions.
Across its network, nearly 50% of scheduled journeys have been canceled, adding to the nationwide travel difficulties.
All departing flights from Belgian airports have been canceled, while public transportation networks across the country are facing extensive service interruptions, according to public broadcaster RTBF.
The protest, organized by Christian union CSC (ACV), socialist union FGTB (ABVV) and liberal union Synova, coincides with the resumption of federal budget negotiations.
The unions have called for a "major citizens' mobilization," encouraging employees, students, retirees, civil society groups and members of the public to participate.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Bart De Wever is due to meet King Philippe on Monday as the government continues negotiations aimed at securing an agreement on the federal budget.
Unions Mobilize Against Austerity Policies
The three organizations are challenging the policies of the federal government's so-called Arizona coalition, arguing that its measures could intensify financial pressures on households and weaken workers' rights.
Their concerns include escalating housing, energy, fuel, food and public transportation expenses, alongside potential job cuts linked to an increase in corporate restructuring and bankruptcies.
The unions have also voiced opposition to several government proposals as negotiations over the federal budget continue.
Demonstrators are scheduled to assemble at 10 am local time (0900GMT) outside Brussels-North railway station, where speeches will be delivered before the march begins.
The procession will travel along the capital's inner ring road before reaching Brussels-South railway station.
A previous nationwide protest, organized by CSC and FGTB on Oct. 9, drew an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 people.
Nationwide Transport Chaos Hits Belgium
The demonstrations have triggered widespread interruptions across the country's public transportation system.
In Brussels, public transport operator STIB/MIVB has announced severe service restrictions, with only two of the capital's four metro lines — lines 1 and 5 — remaining operational.
Across Flanders, approximately 60% of buses and trams operated by De Lijn are running, according to the company.
The situation is particularly difficult in the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, where close to half of bus and tram services have been suspended.
Meanwhile, LETEC, the public transport operator in Wallonia, has also reported substantial disruptions.
Across its network, nearly 50% of scheduled journeys have been canceled, adding to the nationwide travel difficulties.
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