Albania Denies Role in Drone Attack on Russian Warship
(MENAFN) Albania on Monday firmly rejected allegations that it was involved in a naval drone strike targeting a Russian corvette off the Libyan coast, dismissing claims that the operation was launched from its territory.
In a statement published on X, the US-based social media platform, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the reports as "inaccurate" and said they were inconsistent with the facts.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry said.
“We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry called on those spreading the claims to correct the reports, stressing the importance of accuracy, due diligence and responsible reporting when addressing sensitive issues.
In a statement published on X, the US-based social media platform, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the reports as "inaccurate" and said they were inconsistent with the facts.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry said.
“We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry called on those spreading the claims to correct the reports, stressing the importance of accuracy, due diligence and responsible reporting when addressing sensitive issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment