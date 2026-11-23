MENAFN - KNN India)Industries operating in Himachal Pradesh will be required to reserve 80 per cent of their jobs for state residents under the newly passed Himachal Pradesh Investment Promotion and Simplification Bill, 2026.

The Bill, introduced by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, seeks to establish a legal framework for industrial operations and protect employment opportunities for local residents, PTI reported.

Chauhan said industrial units would be legally bound to comply with the government's terms and conditions, including the requirement that 80 per cent of their workforce comprise Himachalis.

The legislation also provides for a 'Single Window System' to facilitate necessary clearances for investors setting up industries in the state.

Government Defends Need for New Legislation

During the discussion, MLA Bikram Singh Thakur questioned the need for a new law, pointing out that the state already had an industrial policy formulated in 2019 and a Single Window System for granting industrial clearances.

Responding to the concerns, Chauhan said every state had its own industrial legislation and that the new Act would bring industries operating in Himachal Pradesh within a formal legal framework.

He noted that a similar legislation had been drafted in 2018 but was not implemented by the previous government. The current government had introduced the Bill to protect the state's interests and provide legal backing to local employment provisions.

Other Bills Passed by the Assembly

The Assembly also passed the Public Safety and Convenience (Third Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The legislation seeks to improve the safety and convenience of road users and pedestrians in Shimla.

Under the amendment, residents living near sealed roads will be eligible for three-year vehicle permits. The Bill was passed without discussion.

The House also approved the Himachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Himachal Pradesh 'Jan Vishwas' (Trust-based Governance) Provisions (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Chauhan.

In the absence of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma introduced the Himachal Pradesh Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Both were passed without discussion or opposition.

(KNN Bureau)

