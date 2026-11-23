MENAFN - USA Art News) Art Basel Hong Kong has revealed theparticipating in its, scheduled fromat the, with. The upcoming fair will feature a slightly smaller roster compared to, which hosted, excluding Zero 10 participants.

The main Galleries section will host 171 participants, a decrease from 182 in 2026. The Discoveries section, dedicated to emerging artists and galleries, maintains its 25 participants. Both Insights, featuring curated presentations for Asia-Pacific artists, and Echoes, focusing on works from the past five years, will each have 18 exhibitors. In 2026, Insights had 20, and Echoes had 13.

A new floor plan will be implemented for the 2027 fair, similar to the Miami Beach fair. The four special sections, Discoveries, Insights, Echoes, and Zero 10, will relocate to a separate floor from the Galleries section. This arrangement aims to provide these smaller sections with“greater space and visibility, while enhancing opportunities for discovery through a thoughtfully curated visitor journey,” according to a fair release.

The fair will welcome 31 first-time exhibitors, with 14 making their debut in the Discoveries section. New galleries in the Galleries section include Galerie Nordenhake, Yares Art, Richard Saltoun Gallery, Matthew Brown, and VeneKlasen. First-time participants in Discoveries include Kayokoyuki, Good Weather, Make Room, and Temnikova & Kasela. Additionally, five galleries, such as Marian Goodman Gallery, Goodman Gallery, and Vadehra Art Gallery, will return after a hiatus.

Over half of the participating exhibitors have spaces in the Asia-Pacific region, with 27 located in Hong Kong, including 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, Blindspot Gallery, Empty Gallery, Kiang Malingue, Ora-Ora, and Rossi & Rossi. Other regions with significant representation are Mainland China with 32 exhibitors, Japan with 20, South Korea with 16, and Taiwan with 8. International blue-chip galleries like Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, Pace Gallery, White Cube, Gladstone, Lisson, Thaddaeus Ropac, Esther Schipper, and Sprüth Magers will also participate.

The Encounters section for large-scale works will be organized by Mami Kataoka, alongside Isabella Tam, Alia Swastika, and Hirokazu Tokuyama. The Zero 10 section will be curated for the first time by Sunny Cheung, an independent curator and former curator of design and architecture at M+. Artist Ellen Pau will again oversee the Film section. Further details regarding these sections are expected to be announced later.

Source: ARTnews