Israeli Attacks Leave Nearly All Gaza Exposed to Toxic Hazards
(MENAFN) More than 99% of the Gaza Strip is showing signs of possible environmental contamination linked to Israeli attacks, raising serious concerns over toxic exposure that could threaten public health for generations, according to a report published Monday by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).
The assessment revealed that Israeli military operations had affected approximately 78% of Gaza's total land area, while potential contamination indicators were detected across more than 99% of the territory.
Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing technologies, scientific assessments and publicly available information, researchers identified widespread pollution risks involving heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos released from demolished structures, dioxins and biological contaminants.
The report cautioned that these hazards are undermining critical environmental systems essential to the survival of Gaza's population. Residents face potential exposure through contaminated air, food and water, as well as direct contact with polluted soil and building debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar warned that the extensive environmental destruction had severely weakened the conditions required to protect human life and ensure basic safety.
"Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized," Behar said.
The most significant concentrations of potential contamination were identified in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and areas surrounding Salah al-Din Road. Researchers attributed the findings to the combined effects of intense bombardment, widespread structural destruction and multiple sources of pollution.
The report also documented a sharp increase in concerns over groundwater safety. Faecal coliform bacteria were found in 19% of 79 groundwater wells tested across Gaza in July 2026, compared with a reported contamination rate of just 2% in 2021.
Long-term soil pollution risks were particularly elevated around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis. The report noted that clay-rich soil in these locations can trap pollutants, potentially undermining agricultural activities and compromising food safety.
Meanwhile, Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza Governorate were identified as the areas most vulnerable to airborne contamination. Dust carrying pollutants from bombed buildings and other destroyed structures can spread through wind, vehicle traffic and debris-removal operations.
Drinking water supplies face additional contamination threats in North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir al-Balah. Damaged water networks, vulnerable groundwater sources, accumulated rubble and sewage overflows are combining to intensify existing environmental dangers.
Researchers further warned that airborne dust and pollution generated by destroyed buildings and waste burning could trigger respiratory irritation, aggravate asthma and cause lung injuries. Children were identified as particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of prolonged exposure.
Behar stressed that the contamination threat was especially concerning because of Gaza's high population density and the limited ability of residents to avoid polluted environments.
Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuring over 176,000, the majority of them women and children. The offensive has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
The assessment revealed that Israeli military operations had affected approximately 78% of Gaza's total land area, while potential contamination indicators were detected across more than 99% of the territory.
Drawing on satellite imagery, remote sensing technologies, scientific assessments and publicly available information, researchers identified widespread pollution risks involving heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos released from demolished structures, dioxins and biological contaminants.
The report cautioned that these hazards are undermining critical environmental systems essential to the survival of Gaza's population. Residents face potential exposure through contaminated air, food and water, as well as direct contact with polluted soil and building debris.
Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar warned that the extensive environmental destruction had severely weakened the conditions required to protect human life and ensure basic safety.
"Palestinians living in Gaza are being exposed to toxins in multiple ways through air, food, water and via direct contact with contaminated soils and debris. These risks will persist for generations to come, unless clean-up, remediation and recovery actions are prioritized," Behar said.
The most significant concentrations of potential contamination were identified in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Rafah, Jabalia and areas surrounding Salah al-Din Road. Researchers attributed the findings to the combined effects of intense bombardment, widespread structural destruction and multiple sources of pollution.
The report also documented a sharp increase in concerns over groundwater safety. Faecal coliform bacteria were found in 19% of 79 groundwater wells tested across Gaza in July 2026, compared with a reported contamination rate of just 2% in 2021.
Long-term soil pollution risks were particularly elevated around Beit Hanoun, Wadi Gaza and northeastern Khan Younis. The report noted that clay-rich soil in these locations can trap pollutants, potentially undermining agricultural activities and compromising food safety.
Meanwhile, Gaza City, Jabalia and the North Gaza Governorate were identified as the areas most vulnerable to airborne contamination. Dust carrying pollutants from bombed buildings and other destroyed structures can spread through wind, vehicle traffic and debris-removal operations.
Drinking water supplies face additional contamination threats in North Gaza, Gaza City and Deir al-Balah. Damaged water networks, vulnerable groundwater sources, accumulated rubble and sewage overflows are combining to intensify existing environmental dangers.
Researchers further warned that airborne dust and pollution generated by destroyed buildings and waste burning could trigger respiratory irritation, aggravate asthma and cause lung injuries. Children were identified as particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of prolonged exposure.
Behar stressed that the contamination threat was especially concerning because of Gaza's high population density and the limited ability of residents to avoid polluted environments.
Since October 2023, Israel has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuring over 176,000, the majority of them women and children. The offensive has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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