MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums' Teen Hub has signed a collaboration agreement with Diabetes Qatar (DQ) to strengthen health awareness and support young people's wellbeing. Signed at Teen Hub in Expo House, Al Bidda Park, the agreement will create opportunities for teenagers to develop their understanding of diabetes, build healthy habits and support their peers.

The partnership brings together Teen Hub's focus on youth development and DQ's specialist expertise, connecting young people with knowledge and experiences that help them make informed choices about their health.

Director of Teen Hub Abdulrahman Al Ishaq said:“Young people come to us full of ideas, curiosity and energy. Our role is to give them the space to explore and the right people around them to support their growth.

Through this partnership, teenagers can learn how to look after their health, support their friends and help shape activities that respond to their interests and experiences.” Through the partnership, Teen Hub will offer specialist-led workshops and conversations on Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, prevention, nutrition, physical activity, mental health and how to support friends living with the condition, backed by educational materials developed jointly or reviewed by medical experts. The partnership will also explore ways for young people living with diabetes to help design activities and, if they choose, share their own stories, with the appropriate approvals and safeguards in place, while supporting their equal participation in Teen Hub's educational and cultural programmes, in line with each programme's requirements.

Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar Dr. Abdullah Al-Hamaq said:“At Diabetes Qatar, we are committed to raising health awareness among younger generations, recognising their vital role in building a healthier and more informed society.

This partnership with Teen Hub provides an opportunity to empower young people with the knowledge and skills needed to adopt healthy lifestyles and become active advocates for diabetes prevention among their peers and within the wider community, contributing to our long-term goals of promoting sustainable health awareness.”

The collaboration reflects Teen Hub's commitment to creating a supportive environment where young people can learn, connect and take an active role in their own wellbeing and that of their communities.