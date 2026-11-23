Israel Records 23 Military Suicides in 2026, Highest in 16 Years
(MENAFN) Twenty-three Israeli soldiers and military officers on active duty have died by suicide since the start of 2026, marking the highest annual total recorded by the military in 16 years, according to a report published Monday by Haaretz.
The newspaper reported that the number also included 17 former soldiers who had served in regular or reserve units during the Gaza war and took their own lives this year after leaving active military service.
Additionally, five police officers have died by suicide in 2026.
The figures reflect a sustained increase in suicide cases across Israel’s security forces since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.
In the 10 years preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides annually, Haaretz reported.
Military statistics showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023. The number subsequently climbed to 21 in 2024 and reached 22 in 2025.
However, the official figures do not capture the full extent of the problem, as they exclude former military personnel who die by suicide after completing their service, the newspaper noted.
Last year, the military disclosed that it had identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
“Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,” an officer in the army’s Personnel Directorate told Haaretz. “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”
Yossi Levi-Belz, who heads the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, identified soldiers, particularly reservists, serving in 2026 and subsequent years as “a risk group.”
“The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,” he said.
Of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, the military determined that 10 cases had a high probability of being linked to their military service. Another case remains under investigation, according to the report.
The newspaper added that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide this year had not previously sought mental health support.
Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
Beyond Gaza, the Israeli military has fought two wars against Iran since last year and conducted military strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar. It has also continued near-daily ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.
Israel has occupied Palestinian territories, as well as areas of Lebanon and Syria, for decades. It has continued to refuse to withdraw from these territories or permit the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as called for in relevant United Nations resolutions.
The newspaper reported that the number also included 17 former soldiers who had served in regular or reserve units during the Gaza war and took their own lives this year after leaving active military service.
Additionally, five police officers have died by suicide in 2026.
The figures reflect a sustained increase in suicide cases across Israel’s security forces since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023.
In the 10 years preceding the conflict, the Israeli military registered an average of 12 suicides annually, Haaretz reported.
Military statistics showed that seven active-duty soldiers died by suicide between Oct. 7 and the end of 2023. The number subsequently climbed to 21 in 2024 and reached 22 in 2025.
However, the official figures do not capture the full extent of the problem, as they exclude former military personnel who die by suicide after completing their service, the newspaper noted.
Last year, the military disclosed that it had identified 15 such cases dating back to 2023.
“Maybe the figure of 15 cases was an underestimate,” an officer in the army’s Personnel Directorate told Haaretz. “But even if we missed several cases in previous years, it is impossible to deny that there is an increase.”
Yossi Levi-Belz, who heads the Center for Suicide and Mental Pain Studies at the University of Haifa, identified soldiers, particularly reservists, serving in 2026 and subsequent years as “a risk group.”
“The coming years are critical, perhaps even dramatic, when it comes to suicide rates,” he said.
Of the 17 former soldiers who died by suicide this year, the military determined that 10 cases had a high probability of being linked to their military service. Another case remains under investigation, according to the report.
The newspaper added that most active-duty soldiers who died by suicide this year had not previously sought mental health support.
Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, predominantly women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
Beyond Gaza, the Israeli military has fought two wars against Iran since last year and conducted military strikes in Lebanon, Yemen and Qatar. It has also continued near-daily ground incursions and artillery attacks in Syria.
Israel has occupied Palestinian territories, as well as areas of Lebanon and Syria, for decades. It has continued to refuse to withdraw from these territories or permit the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, as called for in relevant United Nations resolutions.
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