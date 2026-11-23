China Rejects ‘Sphere of Influence’ After Historic US-Russia Summit
(MENAFN) China has reaffirmed that it has no ambitions to establish a “sphere of influence,” emphasizing its commitment to equality among nations and a multipolar international order following last week's unprecedented trilateral summit involving Chinese, Russian and US leaders.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks Monday during a news briefing in Beijing, responding to a question from an Anadolu correspondent about China's diplomatic position.
“China always maintains that all countries, big or small, are equal and stay committed to fostering greater democracy in international relations and building an equal and orderly multi-polar world,” Guo said.
The statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to an unprecedented trilateral meeting in the southeastern city of Shenzhen on Thursday.
Guo stressed that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added that China's foreign policy prioritizes cooperation and equal partnerships with other nations.
“What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,” the spokesperson said.
China Addresses ICC's Role in Palestine
Turning to international judicial institutions, Guo also outlined Beijing's position on efforts to uphold international law, particularly in relation to Palestine.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law,” he said in response to a separate question.
“China always maintains that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should adhere to objective and impartial stance, exercise its mandate in accordance with law and interpret and apply the Rome Statute and the general international law in their entirety, in good faith and in line with consistent standards,” he added.
The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged crimes linked to Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.
Beijing Comments on Myanmar Genocide Ruling
China's latest comments follow another controversial position it expressed last week concerning international judicial proceedings.
Beijing described the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against members of the Rohingya community as “not conducive to dispute settlement.”
Despite its criticism of the ruling, China called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Rohingya crisis, which escalated following mass killings and forced expulsions carried out by Myanmar's military since 2017.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks Monday during a news briefing in Beijing, responding to a question from an Anadolu correspondent about China's diplomatic position.
“China always maintains that all countries, big or small, are equal and stay committed to fostering greater democracy in international relations and building an equal and orderly multi-polar world,” Guo said.
The statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to an unprecedented trilateral meeting in the southeastern city of Shenzhen on Thursday.
Guo stressed that Beijing does “not engage in geo-political rivalry and seeks no sphere of influence.”
He added that China's foreign policy prioritizes cooperation and equal partnerships with other nations.
“What it pursues is friendly exchanges with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and equality. We will continue to practice true multilateralism and contribute to joint efforts toward building a shared future for humanity,” the spokesperson said.
China Addresses ICC's Role in Palestine
Turning to international judicial institutions, Guo also outlined Beijing's position on efforts to uphold international law, particularly in relation to Palestine.
“China supports all efforts by the international community that are conducive to realizing fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law,” he said in response to a separate question.
“China always maintains that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should adhere to objective and impartial stance, exercise its mandate in accordance with law and interpret and apply the Rome Statute and the general international law in their entirety, in good faith and in line with consistent standards,” he added.
The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged crimes linked to Israel's genocidal war on the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.
Beijing Comments on Myanmar Genocide Ruling
China's latest comments follow another controversial position it expressed last week concerning international judicial proceedings.
Beijing described the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against members of the Rohingya community as “not conducive to dispute settlement.”
Despite its criticism of the ruling, China called for a “comprehensive solution” to the Rohingya crisis, which escalated following mass killings and forced expulsions carried out by Myanmar's military since 2017.
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