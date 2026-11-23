11 Dead in Kyiv Region Strike as Drones Hit Russian Oil Sites
(MENAFN) At least 11 people were killed when a strike destroyed a residential building in Ukraine's Kyiv region, as drones simultaneously hit several Russian regions overnight, including oil infrastructure, Ukrainian and Russian officials said.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said rescuers pulled 11 bodies from the rubble during an overnight search-and-rescue operation at the collapsed building. "Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Across the border, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said more than 80 drones were intercepted or suppressed over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts of the region. Falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, where emergency crews were working at the scene, he said, without giving further details.
Residents of Novoshakhtinsk reported explosions and a large blaze overnight. Media reports claim the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, a major refinery in southern Russia, was hit.
Drones also struck southeastern Tatarstan in the morning, according to the press service of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov. Regional authorities said several oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk were damaged, with no casualties reported.
For its part, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces launched overnight drone strikes on energy, logistics and port infrastructure, as well as vessels serving Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry said the targets included:
a 330-kilovolt substation in Dnipro that it said supplied Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises;
port facilities in Izmail, in the Odesa region, allegedly involved in delivering military equipment;
a dry cargo vessel southwest of Odesa that it said was carrying military supplies.
The ministry also reported hitting two railway locomotives near the Dniprodzerzhynsk railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which it said were used to move weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces.
Independent verification of the claims is difficult because of the ongoing conflict.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said rescuers pulled 11 bodies from the rubble during an overnight search-and-rescue operation at the collapsed building. "Rescue workers continued searching throughout the night, temporarily suspending operations during air raid alerts to ensure their safety," the agency said.
Across the border, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said more than 80 drones were intercepted or suppressed over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and eight districts of the region. Falling drone debris sparked a fire in the Krasnosulinsky district, where emergency crews were working at the scene, he said, without giving further details.
Residents of Novoshakhtinsk reported explosions and a large blaze overnight. Media reports claim the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant, a major refinery in southern Russia, was hit.
Drones also struck southeastern Tatarstan in the morning, according to the press service of regional head Rustam Minnikhanov. Regional authorities said several oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk were damaged, with no casualties reported.
For its part, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces launched overnight drone strikes on energy, logistics and port infrastructure, as well as vessels serving Ukraine's armed forces. The ministry said the targets included:
a 330-kilovolt substation in Dnipro that it said supplied Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises;
port facilities in Izmail, in the Odesa region, allegedly involved in delivering military equipment;
a dry cargo vessel southwest of Odesa that it said was carrying military supplies.
The ministry also reported hitting two railway locomotives near the Dniprodzerzhynsk railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which it said were used to move weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces.
Independent verification of the claims is difficult because of the ongoing conflict.
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