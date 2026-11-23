AI Threats Push India Cyber Insurance Market To Smarter Underwriting

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by cybercriminals, including a surge of over 1,200 per cent in automated phishing, is pushing India's cyber insurance market towards intelligence-led underwriting, as traditional risk assessment methods struggle to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats, according to a Deloitte India report.

The report said the expanding use of AI in cyberattacks and growing dependence on interconnected digital systems are making static risk assessments less effective. Insurers will need to increasingly rely on real-time cyber risk intelligence, behavioural indicators and diverse threat data to assess potential losses and determine appropriate pricing and coverage.

The report further noted that historical data alone is no longer sufficient to assess risks as AI-driven attacks become more automated and spread across identity systems, cloud environments, supply chains and critical business processes.“The same technologies that are strengthening threat detection and incident response are also enabling threat actors to automate attacks and operate at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Debashish Banerjee, Insurance Sector Leader, Deloitte South Asia.

He said insurers would need to combine historical loss data with real-time intelligence, continuous risk monitoring and AI-driven insights to strengthen underwriting, pricing and risk management. The report said the growing financial impact of cyber incidents is making cyber insurance an increasingly important part of organisations' broader risk management strategies.

Insurers are also moving beyond their traditional role of providing financial protection and offering support to help businesses improve cyber preparedness and resilience. However, the Indian market continues to face a“high exposure low coverage” gap, driven by limited actuarial depth and evolving risk assessment capabilities. High identity fraud risks in the country's mobile-first economy and the increasing complexity of ransomware claims are adding to underwriting challenges.

Regulatory requirements are also reinforcing the need for stronger cyber risk management. Insurers must navigate provisions under the IRDAI Information and Cybersecurity Guidelines, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the Information Technology Act, the report said. Munjal Kamdar, Partner, Deloitte India, said continuous monitoring of organisations' changing risk exposure would be critical as technology environments and cyber threats evolve.“Greater visibility into risk exposure, real-time monitoring and supporting clients in strengthening cyber resilience will be critical to narrowing the protection gap,” he said.

The report said adopting intelligence-led underwriting and continuous monitoring would be important for insurers to improve risk selection and pricing and support the sustainable growth of cyber insurance as threats continue to evolve. (ANI)