RSF Drone Strike Hits UN Compound in Khartoum, Wounding 3 Staff
(MENAFN) Three United Nations staff members were wounded when a drone struck a UN facility in the Sudanese capital, a medical group said Monday, blaming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the attack.
The Sudan Doctors Network condemned the strike in a statement, calling it “a serious violation of the protection afforded to humanitarian facilities and personnel under international humanitarian law.”
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had reported a day earlier that a drone damaged a UN building in Khartoum while personnel were inside.
“Targeting United Nations premises and injuring their staff represents a dangerous escalation that threatens humanitarian operations and undermines efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions of civilians affected by the war,” the network said.
The group demanded “an independent and transparent investigation” into how the attack unfolded, and said those responsible must be identified and held to account. It also urged authorities to safeguard aid workers, UN facilities and humanitarian organizations in line with international humanitarian law.
Witnesses told Anadolu that after the strike they heard anti-aircraft fire and explosions as Sudanese army air defenses engaged drones targeting the capital.
In a separate incident, Khartoum state authorities said a drone attack on civilian areas of the Karari locality killed three civilians and wounded 10 others, five of them children.
Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF amid disputes over folding the paramilitary force into the regular military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
The Sudan Doctors Network condemned the strike in a statement, calling it “a serious violation of the protection afforded to humanitarian facilities and personnel under international humanitarian law.”
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had reported a day earlier that a drone damaged a UN building in Khartoum while personnel were inside.
“Targeting United Nations premises and injuring their staff represents a dangerous escalation that threatens humanitarian operations and undermines efforts to alleviate the suffering of millions of civilians affected by the war,” the network said.
The group demanded “an independent and transparent investigation” into how the attack unfolded, and said those responsible must be identified and held to account. It also urged authorities to safeguard aid workers, UN facilities and humanitarian organizations in line with international humanitarian law.
Witnesses told Anadolu that after the strike they heard anti-aircraft fire and explosions as Sudanese army air defenses engaged drones targeting the capital.
In a separate incident, Khartoum state authorities said a drone attack on civilian areas of the Karari locality killed three civilians and wounded 10 others, five of them children.
Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the army and the RSF amid disputes over folding the paramilitary force into the regular military. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities.
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