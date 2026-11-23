Libya Faces 26 Percent Oil Output Hit After Sharara Pipeline Shutdown
(MENAFN) A shutdown on the pipeline carrying crude from Sharara, Libya's largest oil field, is expected to cut the field's output by about 350,000 barrels a day, the state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Monday.
The NOC said a group acting outside the law closed a valve on the line. A separate closure on the Hamada pipeline is already costing Libya roughly 15,000 barrels a day, bringing the expected combined loss to 365,000 barrels a day.
That is equal to about 26% of Libya's average crude output in October, when the country produced 43.47 million barrels, or roughly 1.4 million barrels a day, according to NOC figures.
Sharara, in southwestern Libya, supplies a coastal storage terminal at Zawiya that feeds the local refinery and tankers loading crude for export. Akakus Oil Operations runs the field for the NOC and four international partners: Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.
Sharara output hit about 335,000 barrels a day in August. That month, the NOC and Akakus discussed plans to lift production to about 355,000 barrels a day by mid-2027.
The line has been disrupted before. After an armed group shut a pipeline valve on Sept. 21, the NOC took one of the Zawiya refinery's two units offline to keep the other running. Crude flows resumed on Sept. 26.
The NOC first reported the separate Hamada closure on Oct. 30. By Saturday, it estimated the shutdown had cost Libya 302,778 barrels of crude worth $30.8 million, not counting fixed operating costs at the affected fields.
The NOC's board urged the Petroleum Facilities Guard and government authorities to help reopen both pipelines. It said it will pursue legal action against those responsible for the Sharara closure.
The NOC said a group acting outside the law closed a valve on the line. A separate closure on the Hamada pipeline is already costing Libya roughly 15,000 barrels a day, bringing the expected combined loss to 365,000 barrels a day.
That is equal to about 26% of Libya's average crude output in October, when the country produced 43.47 million barrels, or roughly 1.4 million barrels a day, according to NOC figures.
Sharara, in southwestern Libya, supplies a coastal storage terminal at Zawiya that feeds the local refinery and tankers loading crude for export. Akakus Oil Operations runs the field for the NOC and four international partners: Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor.
Sharara output hit about 335,000 barrels a day in August. That month, the NOC and Akakus discussed plans to lift production to about 355,000 barrels a day by mid-2027.
The line has been disrupted before. After an armed group shut a pipeline valve on Sept. 21, the NOC took one of the Zawiya refinery's two units offline to keep the other running. Crude flows resumed on Sept. 26.
The NOC first reported the separate Hamada closure on Oct. 30. By Saturday, it estimated the shutdown had cost Libya 302,778 barrels of crude worth $30.8 million, not counting fixed operating costs at the affected fields.
The NOC's board urged the Petroleum Facilities Guard and government authorities to help reopen both pipelines. It said it will pursue legal action against those responsible for the Sharara closure.
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