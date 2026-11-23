MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

"UAVs have again attacked the Kaleykino oil pumping station near the city of Almetyevsk. Residents are reporting a major fire," Astra said.

A drone attack alert was issued in Tatarstan, and flight restrictions were imposed at all three airports in the republic – Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Bugulma. Local residents reported a fire in the area of the Kaleykino oil pumping station near Almetyevsk.

After examining video footage, an Astra OSINT analyst determined that the local oil pumping station was on fire. The facility had previously been attacked on November 19. It is located approximately 1,300 km from the Ukrainian border.

The station receives, stores and pumps oil from fields in Tatarstan, Western Siberia, Udmurtia and Bashkortostan. Kaleykino is equipped with an automated blending system that allows crude oil of varying quality to be mixed to meet uniform sulfur-content standards.

From the station, oil is transported further through the main pipeline network, including the Druzhba pipeline, toward Nizhny Novgorod and Samara, as well as to oil refineries, including the TANЕCO complex in Nizhnekamsk.

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The facility has a large tank farm, including giant storage tanks with capacities of up to 50,000 cubic meters each.

As a key hub for the Druzhba pipeline and domestic oil supplies, the Kaleykino pumping station plays a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted oil flows for both domestic refining and export routes.

The Kaleykino oil pumping station was previously on fire following a drone attack on November 19. At the time, local authorities said a "major fire had been avoided."

Drones also attacked Russia's Rostov region overnight. According to Astra, a local oil refinery caught fire in Novoshakhtinsk following the drone attack.

"A major fire has been reported in Novoshakhtinsk in the area of the local petroleum products plant and a company involved in fuel sales," Astra reported.

The Rostov region has been under attack for more than three hours, with local residents reporting explosions and a major fire. After examining footage posted by local residents, an Astra OSINT analyst concluded that the fire in Novoshakhtinsk was burning in the direction of two facilities where, according to local social media channels, "storage tanks may have detonated."

One of them is the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (NZNP), a major oil refining facility in southern Russia owned by Yuzh Energo LLC. The plant is connected to the Sukhodolnaya-Rodionovskaya pipeline, has its own oil loading terminal in Rostov-on-Don and a fleet for transporting petroleum products.

The other possible site of the fire is TATA-GAZ LLC, a private company based in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, which specializes in fuel trading, storage and logistics.

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