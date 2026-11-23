DR. ALI BIN HARMAL ALDHAHERI REAPPOINTED AS AMANAT CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING BOARD RE-ELECTION
(MENAFN- Action PR) 23 November 2026 | Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC ("Amanat" or the "Company") (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the GCC's leading listed operator of healthcare and education businesses, today announced the reappointment of Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Dhafer Al Ahbabi as Vice Chairman, following the Company's recent Board elections, which saw shareholders representing 94% of the Company's share capital in attendance.
The remaining Board members comprise Mr. Hamad Alshamsi, Mr. Abdulla Alhosani, Dr. Hamad Buamim, Mr. Matar Al Ameri and Ms. Eman Al Shorafa with Mr. Matar Al Ameri appointed Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and Dr. Hamad Buamim appointed Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The reappointments reinforce continuity of leadership as Amanat enters the next phase of executing its long-term growth strategy, announced in July 2026.
The newly elected Board reaffirmed its commitment to the strategy, which focuses on scaling Amanat’s market-leading healthcare and education businesses, deploying approximately AED 1.5 billion over three years through organic expansion, new developments and selective acquisitions, and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder returns.
The strategy targets a return on equity of at least 10%, supported by disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence. Amanat’s three-year dividend policy targets minimum annual distributions of 7 fils per share, subject to the necessary approvals.
Amanat has already made significant progress in executing this strategy, with approximately AED 900 million of capital deployed or committed, including the continued expansion of Cambridge Health Group across the GCC and the recent acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare in the United Kingdom, increasing the Group’s specialist healthcare capacity to more than 1,000 beds.
In education, Amanat remains committed to supporting Almasar Education’s continued growth, strengthening its market position and supporting the expansion of its higher education and specialist education businesses.
Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:
“I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of Amanat Holdings and would like to thank our shareholders and fellow Board members for their continued confidence.
Our newly elected Board is fully aligned on Amanat’s long-term growth strategy. We have established strong, market-leading businesses in healthcare and education, with significant opportunities to expand their scale, capabilities and market positions.
Our priority remains the disciplined execution of this strategy. That means accelerating Cambridge Health Group’s expansion and supporting Almasar Education’s continued growth, while maintaining strong governance and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.
I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Board and management team as we deliver the next phase of Amanat’s growth.”
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The remaining Board members comprise Mr. Hamad Alshamsi, Mr. Abdulla Alhosani, Dr. Hamad Buamim, Mr. Matar Al Ameri and Ms. Eman Al Shorafa with Mr. Matar Al Ameri appointed Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and Dr. Hamad Buamim appointed Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The reappointments reinforce continuity of leadership as Amanat enters the next phase of executing its long-term growth strategy, announced in July 2026.
The newly elected Board reaffirmed its commitment to the strategy, which focuses on scaling Amanat’s market-leading healthcare and education businesses, deploying approximately AED 1.5 billion over three years through organic expansion, new developments and selective acquisitions, and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder returns.
The strategy targets a return on equity of at least 10%, supported by disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence. Amanat’s three-year dividend policy targets minimum annual distributions of 7 fils per share, subject to the necessary approvals.
Amanat has already made significant progress in executing this strategy, with approximately AED 900 million of capital deployed or committed, including the continued expansion of Cambridge Health Group across the GCC and the recent acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare in the United Kingdom, increasing the Group’s specialist healthcare capacity to more than 1,000 beds.
In education, Amanat remains committed to supporting Almasar Education’s continued growth, strengthening its market position and supporting the expansion of its higher education and specialist education businesses.
Dr. Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said:
“I am honoured to continue serving as Chairman of Amanat Holdings and would like to thank our shareholders and fellow Board members for their continued confidence.
Our newly elected Board is fully aligned on Amanat’s long-term growth strategy. We have established strong, market-leading businesses in healthcare and education, with significant opportunities to expand their scale, capabilities and market positions.
Our priority remains the disciplined execution of this strategy. That means accelerating Cambridge Health Group’s expansion and supporting Almasar Education’s continued growth, while maintaining strong governance and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.
I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Board and management team as we deliver the next phase of Amanat’s growth.”
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