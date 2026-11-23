UN Urges Independent Investigation into Benghazi Ship Attacks
(MENAFN) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) called early Monday for an impartial investigation into the attacks on vessels at Benghazi port and in nearby waters on Sunday.
The mission demanded an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” while expressing its readiness to support Libyan authorities throughout the process.
UNSMIL called on all involved parties to demonstrate “maximum restraint” and refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports or using the incidents for political purposes before the investigation reaches its conclusions.
It also cautioned against inflammatory statements or actions that could intensify domestic tensions or involve Libya in broader regional and international disputes.
Emphasizing the risks of further escalation, the mission declared that Libya “must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.”
The UN body further underlined the importance of safeguarding Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as protecting its population and national assets. It added that the latest incidents demonstrate the pressing need to reunify state institutions and improve their capacity to defend the country.
According to Libyan sources and local media reports, Sunday's incidents involved a Russian vessel berthed at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship operating offshore.
A Libyan source reported that the attack on the Russian vessel left 10 people injured, while local media indicated that the Maltese ship's entire crew had been evacuated.
The mission demanded an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold those responsible to account,” while expressing its readiness to support Libyan authorities throughout the process.
UNSMIL called on all involved parties to demonstrate “maximum restraint” and refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports or using the incidents for political purposes before the investigation reaches its conclusions.
It also cautioned against inflammatory statements or actions that could intensify domestic tensions or involve Libya in broader regional and international disputes.
Emphasizing the risks of further escalation, the mission declared that Libya “must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.”
The UN body further underlined the importance of safeguarding Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as protecting its population and national assets. It added that the latest incidents demonstrate the pressing need to reunify state institutions and improve their capacity to defend the country.
According to Libyan sources and local media reports, Sunday's incidents involved a Russian vessel berthed at Benghazi port and a Maltese cargo ship operating offshore.
A Libyan source reported that the attack on the Russian vessel left 10 people injured, while local media indicated that the Maltese ship's entire crew had been evacuated.
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