Israeli Forces Raid Al-Amari Camp, Detain Men in West Bank Sweep
(MENAFN) Israeli forces stormed homes in the Al-Amari refugee camp on Monday and launched a large-scale arrest campaign, according to local sources.
The sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army brought reinforcements into the camp and spread troops across several neighborhoods. Soldiers searched Palestinian homes and detained a number of young men, they said. They added that troops converted a child center inside the camp into an interrogation site for detainees.
In a separate incident, the Jerusalem Governorate said Sunday evening that Israeli forces detained about 18 Palestinian workers near the town of Hizma, northeast of East Jerusalem. The workers were trying to enter the city at the time.
Violence and restrictions across the occupied West Bank have escalated since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Palestinians have reported killings, home and structure demolitions, mosque and vehicle arsons, bulldozed farmland, and farmers blocked from reaching their fields. They have also reported the displacement of communities and the expansion of settlements.
The sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army brought reinforcements into the camp and spread troops across several neighborhoods. Soldiers searched Palestinian homes and detained a number of young men, they said. They added that troops converted a child center inside the camp into an interrogation site for detainees.
In a separate incident, the Jerusalem Governorate said Sunday evening that Israeli forces detained about 18 Palestinian workers near the town of Hizma, northeast of East Jerusalem. The workers were trying to enter the city at the time.
Violence and restrictions across the occupied West Bank have escalated since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. Palestinians have reported killings, home and structure demolitions, mosque and vehicle arsons, bulldozed farmland, and farmers blocked from reaching their fields. They have also reported the displacement of communities and the expansion of settlements.
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