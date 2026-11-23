MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Dwarka District Police have arrested two criminals involved in a chain-snatching incident in Najafgarh area of Delhi, from Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan. The accused have a combined history of 82 previous criminal cases, including 36 cases of snatching and 20 of theft against one of them.

The police also recovered a scooter used in the commission of the crime and two mobile phones from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Rajan Soni alias Bhola (24), a resident of Vishnu Garden, Khayala, and Harsh alias Akshay (22), a resident of Begam Bagh, Keshopur Mandi, Delhi.

Rajan Soni has 66 previous criminal involvements, including 36 cases of snatching, 20 of theft, seven under the Arms Act, one of robbery and two involving other offences. Harsh has 16 previous cases registered against him, including 11 cases of snatching and theft, one of robbery or armed robbery, one under the Arms Act and three related to cheating and forgery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said a special team of the Anti-PO and Jail Bail Cell was constituted to identify, trace and apprehend criminals involved in snatching, vehicle theft, bootlegging and the supply of illicit liquor.

On November 17, while checking CCTV footage in the Jai Vihar area, the police team received information from a secret informer that the suspects had gone to Khatu Shyam Ji in Rajasthan and were staying at a hotel and restaurant near the temple.

Following approval from senior officers, the team immediately conducted a raid at the location. The police found two persons matching the description of the suspects and questioned them after confronting them with the CCTV footage. They were identified as Rajan Soni and Harsh.

During interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in the November 2 incident, in which they had snatched a gold chain from a woman standing along the roadside while riding a scooter.

The two accused were apprehended and subsequently arrested on November 18 after following the prescribed legal procedure.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed that financial difficulties in their families and their involvement in bad habits had led them towards criminal activities.

The police said further investigation into the case is underway.