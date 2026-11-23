MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), Nov 23 (IANS) A decade after CPI(M) leader C.V. Dhanaraj was hacked to death in Kerala's Kannur district, a local court on Monday convicted three accused in the politically sensitive murder case while acquitting 16 others.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court found the first three accused guilty of the July 11, 2016 murder of Dhanaraj, a 40-year-old CPI(M) branch secretary and DYFI leader. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

The court acquitted 16 of the 19 accused who faced trial. The prosecution had alleged a larger conspiracy behind the murder, but the court held that the evidence presented was insufficient to establish the conspiracy charge.

Dhanaraj was attacked around 9.45 p.m. on July 11, 2016, when he was returning home at Karanthat in Ramanthali panchayat near Payyannur. A group of assailants who arrived on motorcycles attacked him with sharp weapons.

The brutal assault took place in front of his family members. His murder triggered a fresh bout of political violence in the region. Within hours, C.K. Ramachandran, a BJP worker and autorickshaw driver, was stabbed to death in the same locality.

The killing was widely seen as a retaliatory attack, further escalating tensions between the CPI(M) and the RSS-BJP combine in the politically volatile Payyannur region.

Twenty RSS-BJP workers were initially named as accused in the Dhanaraj murder case. However, the 12th accused, Choorakkadu Biju, was himself murdered in May 2017.

The remaining 19 faced trial. The prosecution examined 43 witnesses, including Dhanaraj's mother and wife, and produced 127 documents and 33 material exhibits, including weapons, vehicles and clothing.

The verdict comes against the backdrop of a long history of political clashes between the CPI(M) and the RSS-BJP in Kannur, where political murders have repeatedly triggered cycles of retaliation.

The acquittals, particularly the failure to establish the alleged conspiracy, are likely to revive political debate over one of the region's most high-profile murder cases.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, soon after the verdict came out, said the Court itself has pointed out that it was a brutal murder.

“The benefit of doubt came handy for those who were let off. The state government should appeal against the verdict,” said Govindan.