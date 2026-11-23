RSF Faces Looting Allegations After Attack on Sudanese Village
(MENAFN) A Sudanese emergency response organization accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday of carrying out an assault on Abu Qalb village in West Kordofan, during which fighters allegedly ransacked commercial establishments and seized livestock.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee reported that RSF personnel launched an extensive operation on Saturday and Sunday, deploying military vehicles while looting shops and other properties. The group also accused the fighters of taking substantial numbers of cattle and sheep.
According to the committee, the thefts and destruction were part of an organized campaign intended to worsen residents' economic conditions and leave them impoverished. It held the RSF leadership accountable for the alleged actions.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that its field personnel estimated 1,715 residents had escaped Abu Qalb on Friday amid worsening security conditions. Those displaced sought refuge in other areas of Abu Zabad district.
In a separate report released Sunday, the organization estimated that an additional 3,500 people left Abu Zabad town and six surrounding villages between Friday and Saturday as insecurity continued to spread.
The West Kordofan district has experienced repeated displacement as violence and instability persist. On Nov. 14, approximately 3,670 people were forced to leave their homes, followed by another 930 residents who fled Abu Zabad town on Nov. 18, according to an IOM update issued the following day.
The Dar Hamar Emergency Response Committee reported that RSF personnel launched an extensive operation on Saturday and Sunday, deploying military vehicles while looting shops and other properties. The group also accused the fighters of taking substantial numbers of cattle and sheep.
According to the committee, the thefts and destruction were part of an organized campaign intended to worsen residents' economic conditions and leave them impoverished. It held the RSF leadership accountable for the alleged actions.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that its field personnel estimated 1,715 residents had escaped Abu Qalb on Friday amid worsening security conditions. Those displaced sought refuge in other areas of Abu Zabad district.
In a separate report released Sunday, the organization estimated that an additional 3,500 people left Abu Zabad town and six surrounding villages between Friday and Saturday as insecurity continued to spread.
The West Kordofan district has experienced repeated displacement as violence and instability persist. On Nov. 14, approximately 3,670 people were forced to leave their homes, followed by another 930 residents who fled Abu Zabad town on Nov. 18, according to an IOM update issued the following day.
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