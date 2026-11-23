Libyan Parliament Rejects Foreign Conflicts on Its Territory
(MENAFN) Libya’s House of Representatives declared early Monday that the country’s land and territorial waters must not become arenas for military confrontations between foreign nations, following recent attacks involving vessels near Benghazi.
“Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the parliament stated.
It called on regional and international governments to uphold Libya’s sovereignty and independence, cautioning against any activities that could involve the country in external disputes or endanger its national security and stability.
The legislature also stressed that diplomatic relations and agreements between Libya and other nations should never serve as grounds for actions that threaten its security or undermine its stability.
It further demanded that investigations into the recent incidents be completed to establish the identities of those responsible. Parliament emphasized that Libya reserves the right to pursue legal and diplomatic measures in accordance with international law.
Addressing the country's internal political situation, lawmakers renewed their call for the formation of a unified government, warning that continued divisions could expose Libya to the consequences of conflicts involving foreign powers. They stressed that domestic political disagreements must not come at the expense of national sovereignty or security.
The incidents occurred on Sunday, when attacks reportedly struck a Russian vessel berthed at Benghazi port and a Maltese commercial ship operating offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media outlets.
A Libyan source reported that 10 people sustained injuries in the incident involving the Russian vessel, while local media said the crew of the Maltese ship had been evacuated.
“Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” the parliament stated.
It called on regional and international governments to uphold Libya’s sovereignty and independence, cautioning against any activities that could involve the country in external disputes or endanger its national security and stability.
The legislature also stressed that diplomatic relations and agreements between Libya and other nations should never serve as grounds for actions that threaten its security or undermine its stability.
It further demanded that investigations into the recent incidents be completed to establish the identities of those responsible. Parliament emphasized that Libya reserves the right to pursue legal and diplomatic measures in accordance with international law.
Addressing the country's internal political situation, lawmakers renewed their call for the formation of a unified government, warning that continued divisions could expose Libya to the consequences of conflicts involving foreign powers. They stressed that domestic political disagreements must not come at the expense of national sovereignty or security.
The incidents occurred on Sunday, when attacks reportedly struck a Russian vessel berthed at Benghazi port and a Maltese commercial ship operating offshore, according to Libyan sources and local media outlets.
A Libyan source reported that 10 people sustained injuries in the incident involving the Russian vessel, while local media said the crew of the Maltese ship had been evacuated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment