257 Killed by Afghan Landmines in 2026, 189 of Them Children
(MENAFN) Landmines and unexploded ordnance have killed at least 257 people and wounded 87 more across Afghanistan since January 2026, authorities said Monday.
Children bear the heaviest toll: 189 of the dead and 73 of the injured are minors, according to TOLOnews, which cited figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority. Yousuf Hammad, the authority's spokesman, put the nationwide total at 344 casualties this year and said children make up most of them.
The most recent blast struck Sunday evening in Shirin Tagab district, in northern Faryab province, when an unexploded device detonated. A woman and a child were killed. Both were seriously wounded and died as they were being taken to hospital, Xinhua News reported Monday, citing provincial police spokesman Abdullah Muradi.
The danger is far from over. TOLOnews reported that more than 900 square kilometers (347 square miles) of Afghan territory remains contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war.
There was some progress. The disaster authority said Sar-e-Pul has become the second province, after Bamyan, to be fully cleared of such remnants.
The contamination stems from decades of conflict. The United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks, toppling the Taliban government and starting a war that lasted nearly 20 years. The Taliban regained power in August 2021 as the last US troops withdrew, ending America's longest war.
Children bear the heaviest toll: 189 of the dead and 73 of the injured are minors, according to TOLOnews, which cited figures from the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority. Yousuf Hammad, the authority's spokesman, put the nationwide total at 344 casualties this year and said children make up most of them.
The most recent blast struck Sunday evening in Shirin Tagab district, in northern Faryab province, when an unexploded device detonated. A woman and a child were killed. Both were seriously wounded and died as they were being taken to hospital, Xinhua News reported Monday, citing provincial police spokesman Abdullah Muradi.
The danger is far from over. TOLOnews reported that more than 900 square kilometers (347 square miles) of Afghan territory remains contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war.
There was some progress. The disaster authority said Sar-e-Pul has become the second province, after Bamyan, to be fully cleared of such remnants.
The contamination stems from decades of conflict. The United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 after the September 11 attacks, toppling the Taliban government and starting a war that lasted nearly 20 years. The Taliban regained power in August 2021 as the last US troops withdrew, ending America's longest war.
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