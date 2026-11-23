Global Markets Reel as AI Profit Doubts Hit Chipmakers Hard
(MENAFN) Global stocks fell on Nov. 20 as fears of further US Federal Reserve tightening collided with growing doubts that artificial intelligence (AI) spending will pay off. Asian tech shares were still under pressure when trading opened Monday, and markets entered the week without a clear direction.
The record initial public offering (IPO) of Anthropic, the developer of Claude, did little to calm the tech sector. Investors remain unsure whether massive AI and data center investments will turn a profit.
Wall Street
The New York Stock Exchange closed sharply lower on Nov. 20 as Anthropic shares fell after their post-IPO debut. The stock opened at $111.5, a gain of 34.3% over its $38 IPO price, then lost 8.5% on its second trading day, dragging down the wider AI sector and related stocks.
Nvidia shares plunged 14% as selling intensified after the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened a probe into the chipmaker over potential accounting issues. Micron Technology lost 13.9% and AMD fell 13.3% over the same period.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.93%, the S&P 500 dropped 3.7% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 5.28%. US indexes opened Monday higher as investors treated the previous week's tech losses as buying opportunities.
Fed, rates and safe havens
Fed board member Lisa Cook said the current policy rate is simply not high enough to counter present inflation levels, and she urged further rate hikes.
The University of Michigan revised its US inflation expectations lower, cutting the number of expected Fed rate hikes to two, a shift that lifted gold. Its consumer sentiment index was revised up to 51.5 for November, a three-month high.
Investors moved into safe-haven assets. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell seven basis points to 4.93% on Nov. 20 and steadied at 4.94% on Monday. The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 103.8 at the start of the week as demand for tech stocks waned. Gold gained 1.2% to $3,609 an ounce as bonds and the dollar declined.
Oil edged higher after US President Donald Trump said he could order a military strike on Iran after the first day of the new year if no deal is reached. January-delivery Brent crude rose 0.1% to $92.6 a barrel.
Europe
European markets also closed lower on Nov. 20, led by sharp losses in mining stocks across the region as metal prices fell.
Germany's Producer Price Index rose 8.1% year-on-year in October, its fastest increase since February 2023, an energy price shock attributed to Middle East tensions.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said the bank is working to set up currency swap lines with other banks in a more accessible way. The aim is to shield the eurozone from external shocks and strengthen the euro's global role. She spoke at the 36th Frankfurt European Banking Congress, her eighth and final appearance there as ECB president.
On Nov. 20, the UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.02%, Germany's DAX 40 dropped 2.6%, France's CAC 40 declined 1.89% and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 lost 2.48%. European indexes opened Monday mixed.
Asia
Asian equities came under renewed selling pressure toward Monday's close. South Korean tech heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics lost 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.
Authorities across the region moved to contain the slide. Taiwan tightened short-selling rules to support the market through stock purchases. South Korea is preparing to activate its market stabilization fund, last used in 2008, and plans to relax daily share buyback limits for listed companies for three months, effective Tuesday. China will cut its minimum margin requirement for margin stock purchases from 100% to 80% on Nov. 30.
South Korea's Kospi closed down 3% on Monday, the Shanghai Composite fell 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6%. Japanese markets were closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day.
The record initial public offering (IPO) of Anthropic, the developer of Claude, did little to calm the tech sector. Investors remain unsure whether massive AI and data center investments will turn a profit.
Wall Street
The New York Stock Exchange closed sharply lower on Nov. 20 as Anthropic shares fell after their post-IPO debut. The stock opened at $111.5, a gain of 34.3% over its $38 IPO price, then lost 8.5% on its second trading day, dragging down the wider AI sector and related stocks.
Nvidia shares plunged 14% as selling intensified after the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened a probe into the chipmaker over potential accounting issues. Micron Technology lost 13.9% and AMD fell 13.3% over the same period.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.93%, the S&P 500 dropped 3.7% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 5.28%. US indexes opened Monday higher as investors treated the previous week's tech losses as buying opportunities.
Fed, rates and safe havens
Fed board member Lisa Cook said the current policy rate is simply not high enough to counter present inflation levels, and she urged further rate hikes.
The University of Michigan revised its US inflation expectations lower, cutting the number of expected Fed rate hikes to two, a shift that lifted gold. Its consumer sentiment index was revised up to 51.5 for November, a three-month high.
Investors moved into safe-haven assets. The US 10-year Treasury yield fell seven basis points to 4.93% on Nov. 20 and steadied at 4.94% on Monday. The dollar index slipped 0.1% to 103.8 at the start of the week as demand for tech stocks waned. Gold gained 1.2% to $3,609 an ounce as bonds and the dollar declined.
Oil edged higher after US President Donald Trump said he could order a military strike on Iran after the first day of the new year if no deal is reached. January-delivery Brent crude rose 0.1% to $92.6 a barrel.
Europe
European markets also closed lower on Nov. 20, led by sharp losses in mining stocks across the region as metal prices fell.
Germany's Producer Price Index rose 8.1% year-on-year in October, its fastest increase since February 2023, an energy price shock attributed to Middle East tensions.
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said the bank is working to set up currency swap lines with other banks in a more accessible way. The aim is to shield the eurozone from external shocks and strengthen the euro's global role. She spoke at the 36th Frankfurt European Banking Congress, her eighth and final appearance there as ECB president.
On Nov. 20, the UK's FTSE 100 fell 1.02%, Germany's DAX 40 dropped 2.6%, France's CAC 40 declined 1.89% and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 lost 2.48%. European indexes opened Monday mixed.
Asia
Asian equities came under renewed selling pressure toward Monday's close. South Korean tech heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics lost 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.
Authorities across the region moved to contain the slide. Taiwan tightened short-selling rules to support the market through stock purchases. South Korea is preparing to activate its market stabilization fund, last used in 2008, and plans to relax daily share buyback limits for listed companies for three months, effective Tuesday. China will cut its minimum margin requirement for margin stock purchases from 100% to 80% on Nov. 30.
South Korea's Kospi closed down 3% on Monday, the Shanghai Composite fell 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.6%. Japanese markets were closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day.
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