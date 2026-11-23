Eastern Libyan Government Seeks UN Probe into Benghazi Ship Attacks
(MENAFN) The government based in eastern Libya announced late Sunday that it had submitted an official complaint to the UN General Assembly and Security Council, requesting an international inquiry into attacks targeting Russian and Maltese vessels near Benghazi.
Osama Hammad, who leads the administration appointed by Libya’s parliament, said the proposed investigation should determine whether Ukrainian military personnel or installations were operating inside Libya. It should also examine whether locations in the country's western regions served as bases for preparing and launching explosive-equipped drone boats.
“We call on Ukraine to provide an official explanation of its military activities in Libya,” Hammad said.
He further urged investigators to establish the identities of those operating the drones and providing logistical support, emphasizing that everyone involved should face accountability regardless of their nationality or official standing.
Hammad stressed that Libyan territory, maritime facilities and ports should not become platforms for involvement in international conflicts. He added that the country reserved its right to demand financial compensation for the damage caused.
The complaint follows an announcement made earlier Sunday by the eastern-based administration, which said initial assessments suggested that drones were responsible for an explosion involving a Russian vessel stationed at Benghazi's naval base before sunrise.
Later in the day, Libyan television channels reported another incident involving a drone boat targeting a commercial ship in waters near the port.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had issued an immediate response to the allegations.
Osama Hammad, who leads the administration appointed by Libya’s parliament, said the proposed investigation should determine whether Ukrainian military personnel or installations were operating inside Libya. It should also examine whether locations in the country's western regions served as bases for preparing and launching explosive-equipped drone boats.
“We call on Ukraine to provide an official explanation of its military activities in Libya,” Hammad said.
He further urged investigators to establish the identities of those operating the drones and providing logistical support, emphasizing that everyone involved should face accountability regardless of their nationality or official standing.
Hammad stressed that Libyan territory, maritime facilities and ports should not become platforms for involvement in international conflicts. He added that the country reserved its right to demand financial compensation for the damage caused.
The complaint follows an announcement made earlier Sunday by the eastern-based administration, which said initial assessments suggested that drones were responsible for an explosion involving a Russian vessel stationed at Benghazi's naval base before sunrise.
Later in the day, Libyan television channels reported another incident involving a drone boat targeting a commercial ship in waters near the port.
Neither Moscow nor Kyiv had issued an immediate response to the allegations.
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