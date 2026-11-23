Libyan Naval Forces Report Control After Benghazi Port Strikes
(MENAFN) Eastern Libya’s naval command announced that air and maritime units have been dealing with security threats at Benghazi port since the early hours of Sunday, following established military protocols. It also assured that “the situation is under control.”
In a video message, the command explained that its forces had “responded to the threats against the port in coordination with the relevant military and security teams, which continue to secure the coast and vital facilities.”
It further reported that naval personnel swiftly “began operations to rescue the crew of the commercial ship targeted (at dawn) and took the necessary measures to ensure their safety, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”
According to a health official representing the eastern-based Libyan administration, 10 employees working at the port suffered moderate injuries when a Russian vessel docked there came under attack.
Separately, a Libyan military source reported that several drone-operated boats struck a Maltese cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of everyone aboard. The source added that Libyan air and naval units had eliminated several boats carrying explosives.
Earlier, the eastern Libyan government disclosed that initial assessments suggested a drone strike was the probable cause of an explosion aboard the Russian ship at the Benghazi naval base.
In a video message, the command explained that its forces had “responded to the threats against the port in coordination with the relevant military and security teams, which continue to secure the coast and vital facilities.”
It further reported that naval personnel swiftly “began operations to rescue the crew of the commercial ship targeted (at dawn) and took the necessary measures to ensure their safety, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”
According to a health official representing the eastern-based Libyan administration, 10 employees working at the port suffered moderate injuries when a Russian vessel docked there came under attack.
Separately, a Libyan military source reported that several drone-operated boats struck a Maltese cargo vessel off the coast of Benghazi later on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of everyone aboard. The source added that Libyan air and naval units had eliminated several boats carrying explosives.
Earlier, the eastern Libyan government disclosed that initial assessments suggested a drone strike was the probable cause of an explosion aboard the Russian ship at the Benghazi naval base.
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