Netanyahu, Eisenkot Agree to Resume Coalition Negotiations
(MENAFN) Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party agreed Sunday to continue discussions on establishing a unity government after a four-hour meeting ended without an agreement.
A joint statement said representatives from both parties outlined their positions on several key matters and held detailed discussions before deciding to convene for another round. However, they did not announce a date for the next meeting or report any progress toward an agreement.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot is pursuing a broad coalition that would unite Likud with parties from his political bloc and replace Netanyahu’s administration.
Yashar, which controls 21 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, maintains that Eisenkot must hold the premiership throughout the entire government term. Likud, with 27 seats, is seeking to keep Netanyahu as prime minister.
Eisenkot’s negotiating team has also demanded that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir be excluded from the incoming government. Likud has not agreed to make such a commitment in advance, according to earlier reports.
Netanyahu held separate meetings Sunday with Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party has seven parliamentary seats, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six. Likud described the discussions as aimed at “coordinating the right-wing camp’s next steps.”
Eisenkot’s political bloc also includes Naftali Bennett’s Together list, which holds 12 seats, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with seven seats, and Yair Golan’s Democrats, which have eight.
A joint statement said representatives from both parties outlined their positions on several key matters and held detailed discussions before deciding to convene for another round. However, they did not announce a date for the next meeting or report any progress toward an agreement.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot is pursuing a broad coalition that would unite Likud with parties from his political bloc and replace Netanyahu’s administration.
Yashar, which controls 21 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, maintains that Eisenkot must hold the premiership throughout the entire government term. Likud, with 27 seats, is seeking to keep Netanyahu as prime minister.
Eisenkot’s negotiating team has also demanded that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir be excluded from the incoming government. Likud has not agreed to make such a commitment in advance, according to earlier reports.
Netanyahu held separate meetings Sunday with Ben-Gvir, whose Otzma Yehudit party has seven parliamentary seats, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party holds six. Likud described the discussions as aimed at “coordinating the right-wing camp’s next steps.”
Eisenkot’s political bloc also includes Naftali Bennett’s Together list, which holds 12 seats, Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with seven seats, and Yair Golan’s Democrats, which have eight.
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