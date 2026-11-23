US Army Helicopters Fly Live-Fire Drills in Japan for First Time
(MENAFN) US forces in South Korea have sent military helicopters to Japan for live-fire exercises for the first time, a deployment that signals Washington's push to widen the role of its Korea-based troops.
US Forces Korea (USFK) dispatched AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Shizuoka prefecture, Yonhap News reported. The aircraft belong to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade of the US Army's 2nd Infantry Division.
In a statement posted on social media, USFK called the deployment a "historic first" aimed at strengthening military readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
The three aircraft serve distinct roles. Apaches are used chiefly to destroy armored vehicles. Black Hawks ferry troops, supplies and wounded personnel. Chinooks haul heavy equipment, artillery and larger groups of soldiers.
The move comes as Washington seeks greater operational flexibility for forces stationed in South Korea, potentially extending their role beyond the Korean Peninsula to regional security challenges, including those involving China.
The drills also follow difficulties staging live-fire training at military grounds in South Korea, where local residents have opposed such exercises, Yonhap said.
South Korea and Japan are longtime US military allies in the wider Asia-Pacific region. They host about 39,000 and roughly 50,000 American troops, respectively.
US Forces Korea (USFK) dispatched AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters and CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters to the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji in Shizuoka prefecture, Yonhap News reported. The aircraft belong to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade of the US Army's 2nd Infantry Division.
In a statement posted on social media, USFK called the deployment a "historic first" aimed at strengthening military readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
The three aircraft serve distinct roles. Apaches are used chiefly to destroy armored vehicles. Black Hawks ferry troops, supplies and wounded personnel. Chinooks haul heavy equipment, artillery and larger groups of soldiers.
The move comes as Washington seeks greater operational flexibility for forces stationed in South Korea, potentially extending their role beyond the Korean Peninsula to regional security challenges, including those involving China.
The drills also follow difficulties staging live-fire training at military grounds in South Korea, where local residents have opposed such exercises, Yonhap said.
South Korea and Japan are longtime US military allies in the wider Asia-Pacific region. They host about 39,000 and roughly 50,000 American troops, respectively.
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