Lavrov Questions State of German, British Defense Ministers
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the defense ministers of Germany and the United Kingdom on Sunday, claiming that both appeared to be "in an inadequate state."
Speaking to Russian state broadcaster VGTRK, Lavrov was asked about comments made by the two ministers regarding Ukrainian military operations against targets inside Russian territory. In response, he questioned their judgment.
"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," he said.
His remarks came amid a dispute involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who recently apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby after dismissing Colby's criticism of Kyiv's long-range strikes against Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."
The disagreement began Tuesday when Colby addressed a Brussels meeting of the contact group responsible for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine. He argued that Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russian territory were not helping bring the conflict to an end and instead "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."
Following the meeting, Pistorius responded to the criticism during a news conference, describing objections to Ukraine's attacks as "a stupid thing to do."
The German minister later explained that he had been responding to a journalist in English, which is not his native language, and acknowledged that he had used an unsuitable expression to communicate his position. He subsequently issued an apology to Colby.
Speaking to Russian state broadcaster VGTRK, Lavrov was asked about comments made by the two ministers regarding Ukrainian military operations against targets inside Russian territory. In response, he questioned their judgment.
"I cannot comment on statements made by people who, in my view, are in an inadequate state," he said.
His remarks came amid a dispute involving German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who recently apologized to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby after dismissing Colby's criticism of Kyiv's long-range strikes against Russia as "a pretty stupid thing to do."
The disagreement began Tuesday when Colby addressed a Brussels meeting of the contact group responsible for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine. He argued that Kyiv's "deep strikes" against Russian territory were not helping bring the conflict to an end and instead "in reality probably strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."
Following the meeting, Pistorius responded to the criticism during a news conference, describing objections to Ukraine's attacks as "a stupid thing to do."
The German minister later explained that he had been responding to a journalist in English, which is not his native language, and acknowledged that he had used an unsuitable expression to communicate his position. He subsequently issued an apology to Colby.
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