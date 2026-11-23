Lee Names First Woman NIS Chief in 5-Post Cabinet Shake-Up
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced a five-position Cabinet reshuffle Monday, installing a new top diplomat and appointing the country's first woman to lead its spy agency.
Lee tapped second deputy National Security Adviser Lim Woong-soon as foreign minister and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap News Agency reported. The president's chief of staff disclosed the nominations at a press briefing.
Kang, 69, is a former judge and lawyer who made history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister, The Korea Herald reported. She ran unsuccessfully for Seoul mayor in 2006 and was named ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs in January 2026.
Lim is a career diplomat who specializes in US affairs. He previously served as ambassador to Canada and held postings in Washington and New York. He has been deputy national security adviser since Lee took office in June 2025.
The shake-up also covers three other posts. Former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo was nominated as unification minister, a role responsible for managing relations with North Korea. Han Jun-ho, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, was picked as interior minister. Kang Yu-jung, the president's senior spokesperson, was named culture minister.
Lee tapped second deputy National Security Adviser Lim Woong-soon as foreign minister and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap News Agency reported. The president's chief of staff disclosed the nominations at a press briefing.
Kang, 69, is a former judge and lawyer who made history in 2003 as South Korea's first female justice minister, The Korea Herald reported. She ran unsuccessfully for Seoul mayor in 2006 and was named ambassador for global climate and environmental affairs in January 2026.
Lim is a career diplomat who specializes in US affairs. He previously served as ambassador to Canada and held postings in Washington and New York. He has been deputy national security adviser since Lee took office in June 2025.
The shake-up also covers three other posts. Former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo was nominated as unification minister, a role responsible for managing relations with North Korea. Han Jun-ho, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, was picked as interior minister. Kang Yu-jung, the president's senior spokesperson, was named culture minister.
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